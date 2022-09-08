ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Jersey Family Fun

Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
CAMDEN, NJ
trentondaily.com

Discover Living Reenactments of Trenton During the Revolutionary War

In August 1781, General George Washington and the French army under General Rochambeau made camp in Trenton with thousands of soldiers, women, and children as they hit the halfway point in their almost 700-mile March to Virginia. Afterwards, the combined forces of Americans and their French allies would defeat British General Cornwallis, ending the War for Independence.
TRENTON, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

Setting Returning Women Up for Success

“You can imagine prison, but you can’t really understand it and truly empathize with it until you’ve experienced it,” says Rasheeda Bagwell, of the Women’s Reentry Program. The Women’s Reentry Program is an initiative of the Mural Arts Philadelphia, whose over 4,000 citywide public murals represent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
acprimetime.com

Kelsey’s Loves Providing Decadent Dining Experiences

From humble beginnings to soaring above and beyond achieving their highest dreams, New Jersey’s own Kelsey and Kimberly Jackson turn fantasy into reality and make all their guest feel like their right in their home for a fabulous evening of fun filled music and great soul food. We Love...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Norcross: Camden jobs ordinance makes good sense | Opinion

“Camden, NJ most dangerous in the US” was a headline from not even a decade ago followed a few months later by a far more optimistic headline: “Obama calls Camden a symbol of promise for the nation.” For the city’s residents, it was the worst of times followed by hope for the best of times.
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 4 adults and toddler in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON — Five people including a toddler were hospitalized after being exposed to a dangerous level of carbon monoxide Thursday night. First responders in Trenton were called to a rental house on North Olden Avenue about several people being sick, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll. A Hazardous Materials Team was brought in and measured an extremely high level of carbon monoxide of roughly 600 parts per million, according to Carroll.
TRENTON, NJ
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

