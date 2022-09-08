Read full article on original website
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per YearCadrene HeslopPrinceton, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Blue Sage Hair Wellness Salon helps women regrow their hair
Kimberly Nesmith from Blue Sage Hair Wellness Salon in Overbrook, Philadelphia helps people experiencing alopecia and hair thinning.
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids
Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
trentondaily.com
Discover Living Reenactments of Trenton During the Revolutionary War
In August 1781, General George Washington and the French army under General Rochambeau made camp in Trenton with thousands of soldiers, women, and children as they hit the halfway point in their almost 700-mile March to Virginia. Afterwards, the combined forces of Americans and their French allies would defeat British General Cornwallis, ending the War for Independence.
Camden to light skyline purple, teal to raise suicide awareness
Bright purple and teal lights will decorate the Ben Franklin Bridge, Camden City Hall and other Camden buildings Saturday night to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and bring attention to the cause.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Setting Returning Women Up for Success
“You can imagine prison, but you can’t really understand it and truly empathize with it until you’ve experienced it,” says Rasheeda Bagwell, of the Women’s Reentry Program. The Women’s Reentry Program is an initiative of the Mural Arts Philadelphia, whose over 4,000 citywide public murals represent...
acprimetime.com
Kelsey’s Loves Providing Decadent Dining Experiences
From humble beginnings to soaring above and beyond achieving their highest dreams, New Jersey’s own Kelsey and Kimberly Jackson turn fantasy into reality and make all their guest feel like their right in their home for a fabulous evening of fun filled music and great soul food. We Love...
Norcross: Camden jobs ordinance makes good sense | Opinion
“Camden, NJ most dangerous in the US” was a headline from not even a decade ago followed a few months later by a far more optimistic headline: “Obama calls Camden a symbol of promise for the nation.” For the city’s residents, it was the worst of times followed by hope for the best of times.
WBAL Radio
'New Jack City' star Allen Payne featured in new touring stage version
Allen Payne is reprising his role as Gee Money in a new touring stage version of the 1991 hit film New Jack City. The musical will also star Treach from Naughty By Nature, Big Daddy Kane and Flex Alexander from the TV sitcom One on One. Je’Caryous Johnson wrote, directed...
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Mother of Trenton, NJ, Lawyer Buried in Wrong Cemetery Next to Stranger, Lawsuit Says
MANALAPAN — The deceased mother of a Trenton attorney was dressed in another woman's clothes and buried in the wrong cemetery next to a strange man because of a botched funeral home job, according to a lawsuit. Janet Kay passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, according to a civil...
Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 4 adults and toddler in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — Five people including a toddler were hospitalized after being exposed to a dangerous level of carbon monoxide Thursday night. First responders in Trenton were called to a rental house on North Olden Avenue about several people being sick, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll. A Hazardous Materials Team was brought in and measured an extremely high level of carbon monoxide of roughly 600 parts per million, according to Carroll.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Damon Dash holding auditions for ‘Paid in Full 2’ in Newark
Damon Dash is looking for talent in Newark. Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke, has produced a series of films since the early 2000s. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
‘Stolen Valor’: Former NJ EMT Who Fabricated 9/11 Involvement Smoked Out On Social Media
A former North Bergen and Jersey City Medical Center EMT was removed as a guest speaker at a 9/11 memorial event amid a social media uproar over bogus claims that he’d been at Ground Zero as a New York City firefighter. August Johansen, 45, had his photo published along...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Carbon monoxide poisoning leaves 6 people hospitalized in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Six people have been taken to the hospital from a home in Trenton because of carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday.At least three of those six people are being transferred to a hospital in New York because of the seriousness of their condition.Their identities are unclear at this time.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
