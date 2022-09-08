ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kamari Lassiter has the perfect mindset following first Georgia football start

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSdJ0_0hmu0eAX00

Save for one rather questionable penalty, Kamari Lassiter didn’t have his name called much on Saturday. That’s a very positive sign for a player making his first career start.

Lassiter finished the game with three tackles, playing a key role in Georgia’s 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks. Lassiter though isn’t fully satisfied with how he performed on Saturday, which largely explains why he earned the starting nod in the first place.

“I played okay,” Lassiter told reporters on Tuesday. “I feel like I can do a lot better, though.”

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Nationwide outage for digital college football tickets now resolved

Digital ticketing systems were down across the country at multiple college football stadiums today, including the University of Georgia. The schools were calling it a “nationwide outage” that was preventing fans from accessing their tickets on mobile devices. The issue was resolved before Georgia’s home opener against Samford....
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy