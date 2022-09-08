Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
ifiberone.com
More details released about former Ellensburg priest jailed over accusations of rape
KENNEWICK - The Yakima Catholic Diocese emailed more information to iFIBER ONE News about the nature of the relationship between a jailed priest accused of rape and his alleged victim. 49-year-old Reverend Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested in Kennewick on Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape
A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail and the chief also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
2 people from West Richland indicted on COVID-19 Relief fraud
WEST RICHLAND – Two people from West Richland are facing charges after a federal grand jury found evidence they allegedly lied and falsified documents in order to receive COVID-19 Relief Funding. One of those accused allegedly bought a house for personal use with the half a million dollars in funds they received.
Tri-Cities priest arrested after being accused of rape
BENTON COUNTY – A priest who served two churches in the Tri-Cities was arrested Wednesday after a woman said he raped her at his home. Rev. Tomas Vazquez Tellez, 49, is accused of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. The Kennewick Police Department...
Yakima police see record traffic fatalities, soaring DUI arrests in 2022
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima police officer was on their way to an incident where a drunk driver had crashed into a parked YPD patrol car last week, when they were nearly struck by a second DUI driver. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said unfortunately, driving under the influence...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
KIMA TV
Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years
YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
Kennewick Police looking for theft suspect in surveillance photo
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department is asking for people to help identify a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a business Wednesday, Sept. 7. Officers say the theft happened in the 2100 block of W 4th Ave. The woman can be seen in a surveillance image and...
Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago
A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
Chronicle
U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Man in the Back in Eastern Washington
A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an east Pasco shooting that left a man seriously hurt. He told emergency dispatchers he was shot in the back and didn't know who pulled the trigger. Pasco police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the teen in connection with...
Zillah Police Department identifies suspect in home invasion
ZILLAH, Wash. — A suspect has been identified in a home invasion that placed Zillah schools into lockdown Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Zillah Police Department says officers responded to a home invasion in progress around 10:40 a.m. This happened in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane. The suspect was reportedly armed with a weapon. The homeowner was able to...
Yakima County reaches $2.5 million settlement with family of teen struck by deputy’s car
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a deputy’s patrol car in 2018. The deputy, Sgt. Nate Boyer, was helping other law enforcement officers search for suspects...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Chase ends with officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 8 p.m. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from the incident. The video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. AUGUST 22, 2022 12:21 p.m. Chase ends with officer-involved shooting. Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person...
Help This Elderly Ice Cream Cart Guy Robbed In Kennewick
If you have spent any time in the Tri-Cities, you have seen the elderly man that sells ice-cream from his cart along the river. Well that is the 76 year old man that was reported robbed this last weekend in Kennewick, and now he needs our help. There is currently...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 6, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
‘The pieces just fell together’: Yakima fatal hit-and-run suspect charged months later
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been almost three months since 66-year-old Wendy Baker was killed in a hit-and-run while bicycling with friends in Yakima, but charges were just filed against the man investigators believe struck her with his truck. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged with a hit and...
News Talk KIT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington.
