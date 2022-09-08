ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 2

Related
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape

A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
TRI-CITIES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Pasco, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic

Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail and the chief also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Priests#Historic Homes#Violent Crime#The Tri Cities#Diocese#Holy Family#St Andrew
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years

YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago

A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Chase ends with officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 8 p.m. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from the incident. The video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. AUGUST 22, 2022 12:21 p.m. Chase ends with officer-involved shooting. Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy