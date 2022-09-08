FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – You can kick off this Sunday’s Be a Tourist in Your Hometown with a nature walk at City Utilities’ Camp Scott Wetlands, 3615 Oxford Street. This free tour on Sunday, September 11, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., invites visitors to stroll through the wetlands and see various birds from owls, hawks, woodpeckers, and falcons to Cedar Waxwings, Red-Winged Blackbirds, Great Blue Herons, Green Herons, and Kingfishers.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO