Search for woman who abandoned dog improperly outside shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An investigation is underway after a dog left outside of a Fort Wayne shelter had to be euthanized. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control posted to social media a video of a woman leaving a dog in a small cage outside the shelter. This...
You can enjoy nature with “Be a Tourist” kickoff event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – You can kick off this Sunday’s Be a Tourist in Your Hometown with a nature walk at City Utilities’ Camp Scott Wetlands, 3615 Oxford Street. This free tour on Sunday, September 11, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., invites visitors to stroll through the wetlands and see various birds from owls, hawks, woodpeckers, and falcons to Cedar Waxwings, Red-Winged Blackbirds, Great Blue Herons, Green Herons, and Kingfishers.
Parkview Health hosting expo for clinical professionals on Sept. 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Current or future healthcare professionals can learn more about career opportunities at the upcoming Parkview Career Expo for Clinical Professionals. The expo will be open 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
