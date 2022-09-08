Braves beat A’s but fall out of first place

The Braves made it seven straight wins as they beat the A’s 7-3, but because the Mets won both games of their doubleheader with the Pirates, the Braves are now a half game out of first in the NL East.

Spencer Strider struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings for his tenth win of the year.

Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom both homered for the Braves as Atlanta has now won 11 straight against Oakland dating back to 2008.

