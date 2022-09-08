Please join us for a NHPS “Lecture on the Lawn” at Pear Valley featuring new research information from historian David Scott. Previous Pear Valley lectures have been well attended because Pear Valley is such a unique and important landmark in Northampton County and Virginia. The home was constructed about 1740 and belonged to one branch of the Eastern Shore Nottingham family. Pear Valley is the only remaining example of a middle-class mid-1700’s home in Northampton County. As you will learn, there is reason to believe that there was an earlier structure where it stands that was home to a few generations prior to 1740.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO