Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend]
Chamber Fest, featuring Molly Hatchet, the Irie Tree Band, Mike Stinson and Lana Scott from the voice is today behind the former Fairgrounds Restaurant, now Children’s Harbor, on Fairgrounds Road outside Onancock. Gates open at 1:30, music and food starts at 2 and the all day music ends at 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
Looking for any fishing boats that are catching swelling toads. Some people call them pufferfish. Near Cape Charles. If so I would like to buy some. 757-350-0507. Beautiful kittens need a new home, almost 3 months old, weened and use cat box, very cute, raised in our home. 757-787-7351. Looking...
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
The Dispatch
Snow Hill To Host Worcester County Fair Next Weekend
SNOW HILL – Plans are underway for this year’s Worcester County Fair to be held Sept. 16-18 at Byrd Park in Snow Hill. The schedule has been changed to include some featured bands on Friday and Saturday night as well as Sunday afternoon. The Folk Villains will play on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. and the Homeskool Dropouts will play on Sept. 17 from 4-8 p.m. The Folk Villains will play again Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Berlin's Small Town Throwdown this Saturday
It’s going to be a certifiable hootenanny on the streets of Berlin with the fifth installment of the Small Town Throw Down on Saturday. The Nashville-themed, country music festival, which started in 2017, will feature musical artists Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band. Admission is free for all ages.
How this 'quaint' Eastern Shore town keeps people coming back
Most who visit fall in love within a few minutes. This picturesque town is filled with Americana from billowing flags to colorful bunting.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 9, 2022
There were several reasons that Caroline Street was Ocean City’s primary swimming beach in the 1920s and early 1930s. The beach was narrow in those days and Caroline Street was its widest part. It was also the site of Showell’s Bathhouse where tourists could rent lockers and bathing suits for 25 cents a day.
Zogg’s Restaurant Group Named as New Tenant in Nicola Pizza Outpost
The news comes on the heels of Nicola’s other location at 8 N. First St being sold to local BBQ joint, Bethany Blues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
Kids radio flyer balance bike – has no pedals so they get a sense of balance before moving on to a bike with pedals. Good for kids 5 and under. Asking 20$ 2 . Hot wheels bike with pedals, training wheels and sound effects. Asking $30 3. Heavy duty...
The Dispatch
Council Eases Boardwalk Bike Rules For Oceans Calling, Sunfest
OCEAN CITY – Bicycles will be allowed on the Boardwalk throughout the entirety of the upcoming Ocean’s Calling concert series and during a later Sunfest this year after resort officials approved the changes this week. The inaugural Oceans Calling three-day music festival featuring several top performers is set...
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
shoredailynews.com
Cape Charles Yacht Center has new operational manager
Oasis Marinas has begun operational management at Cape Charles Yacht Center, in Cape Charles Virginia. This marks the third property for Oasis in Virginia, and first on the Eastern Shore. “Although we have properties all over Maryland and Virginia, Cape Charles Yacht Center is our first on the in this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shoredailynews.com
Lecture on the Lawn at Pear Valley
Please join us for a NHPS “Lecture on the Lawn” at Pear Valley featuring new research information from historian David Scott. Previous Pear Valley lectures have been well attended because Pear Valley is such a unique and important landmark in Northampton County and Virginia. The home was constructed about 1740 and belonged to one branch of the Eastern Shore Nottingham family. Pear Valley is the only remaining example of a middle-class mid-1700’s home in Northampton County. As you will learn, there is reason to believe that there was an earlier structure where it stands that was home to a few generations prior to 1740.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City axe-throwing venue, mini golf relocation, lumber bids approved
Ocean City Council members conducted the following orders of business at their regular meeting on Sept. 6:. An axe-throwing business is officially approved to come to Ocean City. Proposed for the second floor of the new Embers restaurant complex on 23rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue, the trendy entertainment venue received...
shoredailynews.com
Mr. William Curtis
A memorial service for Mr. William Curtis of El Paso, Texas will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
shorelocalnews.com
Power Boat Runs Aground in Ocean City
A power boat carrying two occupants ran aground on North Street Beach in Ocean City early on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. A second boat beached off Great Egg Harbor Inlet at the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area (Dog Beach). A small caravan of boats was reportedly traveling from the Avalon/Stone...
shoredailynews.com
Wilford Leonard
Funeral services for Mr. Wilford Leonard of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Sethaleen Parker Taylor of Wachapreague
Funeral services for Mrs. Sethaleen Parker “Teeny” Taylor, of Wachapreague, VA, will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions...
shoredailynews.com
Manuel Salazar
A time of visitation for Manuel Salazar, of Bloxom, will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. from Thornton Funeral. Home. Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA. To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.
shoredailynews.com
James S. Eder of Willis Wharf
James S. Eder, 69, husband of Suzanne Donovan Eder and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sentara Independence Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Machipongo and Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late Edward Earl Eder, Sr. and the late Nellie Brown Eder. He was raised by Adelaide and Hilton Watson. He worked for Waste Management and Davis Disposal and also did carpentry. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was very active in the church, would help anyone who needed it and was a kind and loving man.
Comments / 0