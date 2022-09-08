ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Dawn Staley releases statement after BYU investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina Women's basketball coach Dawn Staley released a statement on Friday regarding the decision to cancel the Gamecocks' series vs BYU. Staley cancelled the series after an alleged racial incident between the BYU student section and a Duke volleyball player. On Friday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Second half mistakes prove costly as Gamecocks fall at Arkansas

Fayetteville- The South Carolina football team knew going to Fayetteville to take on the 16th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks would be tough. The Gamecocks tried to hang with the Razorbacks, but a number of second half mistakes proved very costly as they fell 44-30 on Saturday. Those second half mistakes included a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wpde.com

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
SWANSEA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy