Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
UK fans flip cars, start fires amidst celebration of win against Florida
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK fans flocked to State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky football team snagged the win over Florida, 26016. According to the Kentucky Kernel on social media, many UK fans participated in extreme celebrations including setting fire to furniture. And flipping a car.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road. Police say the officer found...
WKYT 27
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway
UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road
Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. WATCH | Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT. Teen arrested after shooting of...
Person who shot Lexington Police Officer now dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department says a police officer was shot, officers returned fire, shooting the person who shot the officer. Officers responded to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. When officers approached the suspect, the suspect fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, according to police.
foxlexington.com
1 man dead after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 they responded to a disorder call between two people at around 6 p.m. on Devonia Avenue off North Limestone Street. The Fayette County Coroner said police discovered 57-year-old Clarence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man turns himself in after running from police on N. Broadway
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M.) – Lexington Police say officers observed a man with known warrants and attempted to make contact with him. Police say when the officers attempted contact, the man ran into the wooded area with a gun. Members of the Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiations responded and...
WTVQ
Motorcyclist killed in wreck in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Georgetown Friday afternoon. Georgetown police says a little before 4:30 an SUV and motorcycle collided on US 25 as the SUV was turning onto the bypass. The Scott County Coroner says Shannon Aubrey, 48, was pronounced dead...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Lexington police consider gun buyback program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gun violence forum sparked a conversation about a gun buyback program a solution people said will reduce the impacts of violence. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said this may or may not be the case. “You got to hear what they had to...
WTVQ
Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Officer, suspect injured during arrest in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer and a suspect were injured during an arrest Thursday afternoon. Police said around 12:20 p.m., detectives were investigating a metal theft on Hollow Creek Road when the suspect arrived there. The detectives tried to place the suspect under arrest for outstanding warrants when the person fled on foot.
WTVQ
Lexington community honors lives lost during 9/11/01
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday marked 21 years since 9/11, when terrorists carried out deadly attacks on American soil. Nearly, 3,000 Americans lost their lives at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard the hijacked plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Those lives were honored by the Lexington community Sunday. At...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
WKYT 27
Georgetown officials investigate deadly crash, victim identified
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 4:30 pm Friday evening at Lexington Road and Mcclelland Circle. The road was shut down for several hours. The victim collided with an SUV while driving his motorcycle. According to the Scott County coroner, 48-year-old Shannon...
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
Comments / 1