UPI News

Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — King Charles III was officially announced as Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
The Week

Why Texas is shipping migrants to New York, Chicago, and D.C.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) isn't too thrilled by undocumented migrants coming to his state from South and Central America. So he's shipping them out of state on buses to New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. — all "sanctuary cities" run by Democratic mayors. Abbott's attitude: If those cities...
bloomberglaw.com

Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer’s Name Added to Second Law School

In today’s column, two Big Law firms have implemented austerity measures to deal with a slowdown in business; US law firms dominate a new London ranking of top dealmaking firms, but deal work is slowing in the city; and Ernst & Young hired two Magic Circle firms for advice on its breakup plan.
freightwaves.com

No plea deal offered by government nor sought by Trevor Milton

Federal prosecutors have not offered a plea deal to indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton nor has his defense team sought one, setting the stage for his criminal fraud trial to begin on Monday. The revelation in the final pretrial conference in U.S. district court in New York on Thursday...
