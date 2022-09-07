Read full article on original website
Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
Guaranteed jobs: Mortuary schools see jump in enrollment amid funeral industry worker shortage
As American industries struggle to fill plentiful job vacancies in a tight labor market, there’s at least one type of work where interest seems to be flourishing: funeral services.
A California Biotech Executive Has Been Found Guilty in a $77 Million Blood-Testing Scheme
"A biotech executive in California was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a $77 million scheme involving false and fraudulent claims for Covid-19 and allergy testing, federal prosecutors said." —Remy Tumin.
140 migrants welcomed in NYC from Texas in largest single-day arrival Sunday, officials say
Buses with at least 140 asylum seekers arrived in New York Sunday in what officials are calling the largest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.
King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — King Charles III was officially announced as Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
Why Texas is shipping migrants to New York, Chicago, and D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) isn't too thrilled by undocumented migrants coming to his state from South and Central America. So he's shipping them out of state on buses to New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. — all "sanctuary cities" run by Democratic mayors. Abbott's attitude: If those cities...
With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost
LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A railroad strike or lockout could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output, threaten supplies of food and fuel, and stoke already red-hot inflation, according to an industry report released on Thursday.
Bannon expected to surrender in NY court in wall donor case
NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to authorities Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon's state-level charges in New York...
Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer’s Name Added to Second Law School
In today’s column, two Big Law firms have implemented austerity measures to deal with a slowdown in business; US law firms dominate a new London ranking of top dealmaking firms, but deal work is slowing in the city; and Ernst & Young hired two Magic Circle firms for advice on its breakup plan.
Ahead of 9/11 anniversary, Timothy Plan mutual funds founder says, 'Never underestimate America'
Just ahead of the 21st anniversary this year of the 9/11 terror attacks on America, Arthur D. Ally, the president of Timothy Plan, shared exclusive thoughts with FOX Business about the violent and destructive events of more than 20 years ago — and how America moved forward from there.
NYC Council leaders urge Adams to withdraw Trump golf license to stop Saudi-backed tournament
Two City Council members wrote a letter to Mayor Eric Adams Wednesday urging him to void a deal which allows former President Trump’s family business to operate a Bronx golf course.
No plea deal offered by government nor sought by Trevor Milton
Federal prosecutors have not offered a plea deal to indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton nor has his defense team sought one, setting the stage for his criminal fraud trial to begin on Monday. The revelation in the final pretrial conference in U.S. district court in New York on Thursday...
