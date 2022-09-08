ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
The Verge

Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
The Verge

Apple is releasing iOS 16 to iPhones on September 12th

Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET

iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
Inc.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook Is the Brand's Storyteller-in-Chief

When Apple launches new products, as it did on Wednesday with the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, every speaker has a task during the presentation. Some are experts who built the products, others are technical specialists, and others are third-party partners. Apple CEO Tim Cook plays the storyteller-in-chief,...
Phone Arena

Take a good look at the new iPhone 14 Pro Face ID cutout: Apple will make you stare at it for years!

Yes, we’re here to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and their newly-revealed, extravagant Face ID-enabled notch replacement! But before we do so, let me take you on a quick stroll down memory lane. If you’re not 9 years old, you can skip this part of the story, as you’ve probably encountered an iPhone with a home button before.
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Has Apple undercut itself?

Apple has announced the iPhone 14, and we can almost guarantee that it’ll be the most popular smartphone of the next 12 months. But how does it compare to the iPhone 12? That might sound like an odd comparison to make, but with Apple keeping the older phone around for another year, it could be just the cost-effective alternative that this cash-strapped world needs.
Billboard

Back-to-School Deals: Where to Buy an iPhone 14 Without Breaking the Bank

Whether you’re an iPhone loyalist or a newbie to Apple’s signature smartphone, every kind of shopper likes a good deal for back to school and beyond. For those of you who are looking for a new iPhone but don’t want to break the bank in the process, we put together a list of places where you can get a new or refurbished iPhone at a discount. Who has the best iPhone deals? It really depends on your preference. Keep reading for a roundup of retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy where you can pre-order the new iPhone 14, and...
The Verge

Brand new iPhone features that Android already has

For some reason, people like to take sides on things that really don’t need to have sides at all. You’re a fan of iPhones? Cool. You’re more comfortable with Android phones? Use it in good health. But we live in a competitive society, and so the one...
Apple Opens Pre-Order for iPhone 14, Shipping Starts on September 16

Apple announced the iPhone 14 models during its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Now, the devices are available for pre-order through the Apple Store app, and the Apple Store Online, as per 9to5Mac. How Can You Pre-order an iPhone 14?. Since Apple already opened the pre-order with the new iPhone...
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 series is now up for pre-order

After an exciting reveal of the next generation of flagship phones on September 7, the iPhone 14 series is now available for pre-order. The four new iPhones, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the two Pro-branded models, the iPhone 14 Pro and the biggest and meanest iPhone 14 Pro Max are all up for pre-order from the links below.
