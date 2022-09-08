Podcast | SF 49ers CMO Alex Chang on marketing in the new age of the NFL and what to make of The Hundred after season two?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit
After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wait is over. Bears football is back and that means the return of three things to watch when they host the 49ers in the season opener.Battle of Young QuarterbacksWe have to start with the quarterback position. And I'm not just talking about Justin Fields although, make no mistake all eyes will be on him. His counterpart for the Niners, Trey Lance, isn't just a fellow second-year QB who only played in six games. He was drafted third overall, eight spots ahead of Fields. It will be a measuring stick for both QBs and a chance for Fields...
Rams Thought LB Bobby Wagner's Text Showing Intent to Sign 'Was A Fake'
Wagner contacted the Rams this offseason but the front office initially thought it was a hoax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Chiefs, 49ers top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 1
The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the reigning-champion Los Angeles Rams. Nick Wright and his "committee" debuted their Week 1 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." His beloved Kansas City Chiefs stood alone at the top when Wright last conducted this exercise just after Super Bowl LVI. How much has changed in seven months?
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 1 breakout candidate from each position group
This year, the Seattle Seahawks turn over a new leaf. With so many young players on their roster, there are several breakout candidates. It’s the NFL. In every year, and on every team, there are players who not only step up but break out to become top performers. The Seattle Seahawks are a team in transition. That means they have plenty of young players who will get an opportunity to shine.
Pete Carroll: Nobody could know Russell Wilson better than we do
On paper, the Seahawks are overmatched by the Broncos as their Monday night matchup approaches. At last count, Seattle is considered an underdog by nearly a touchdown against Denver. The most obvious path to an upset is using the inside knowledge the organization has against Russell Wilson. Listen to Pete...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason reviewed
After a late-season turnaround nearly produced a second Super Bowl trip in three years, the 49ers saw trade rumors overshadow their offseason. Two chapters of Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks emerged — before and after a March shoulder surgery that changed the equation — and Deebo Samuel sent out a request to be moved. As San Francisco gears up for its sixth Kyle Shanahan season, Samuel and Garoppolo are back in the fold. The 49ers are once again expected to be a Super Bowl contender, but their quarterback variable hovers as one of the NFC’s top wild cards.
NBC Sports
'Mobile' QB Jimmy G plays role of Fields in 49ers' Bears prep
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers learned from first-hand experience last season what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields can do with the ball in his hands. Fields might not be a polished passer with a lot of pocket presence at this stage of his NFL career, but he is ultra-dangerous when he has space to run.
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson says Seahawks tried to trade him 'a couple of times' before ultimately sending him to Denver
Russell Wilson harbors no ill will towards the Seahawks, the franchise he helped guide to their first Super Bowl win at the end of the 2013 season. Wilson, the Denver Broncos' new starting quarterback, is revved up to face his former team in front of his old fans when Denver travels to Seattle for "Monday Night Football".
Comments / 0