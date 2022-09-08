ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders name captains for 2022 NFL season

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders named eight captains for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. represent the offense. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Cole Holcomb and cornerback Kendall Fuller are the defensive captains. Longtime punter Tress Way represents the special teams.

Defensive end Chase Young, safety/special teams stalwart Jeremy Reaves and running back J.D. McKissic were chosen as alternate captains.

McLaurin, Thomas and Allen return as captains from last season.

Team captains were voted upon by teammates and Wentz, who came to Washington with some alleged baggage as a questionable leader, was chosen as a captain by his new teammates.

Allen had a career year in 2021, earning his first Pro Bowl bid, McLaurin went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second consecutive season in his three-year career. Thomas was a captain last season in only his second season with Washington and is coming off major knee surgery. His status for the Week 1 opener remains uncertain.

Of the three returning captains, all three are under long-term contracts with the Commanders.

Washington opens the 2022 season Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

