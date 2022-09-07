Silver yesterday settled up by 4.43% at 57491 as the dollar came further off a 20-year high touched a couple of sessions ago. After Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered an uncharacteristically strong message about how the Fed plans to combat entrenched inflation, U.S. interest rates are now almost certain to go up by 75 bps at the September 20-21 Fed meeting. Chairman Powell emphasized the rhetoric that the US central bank will continue to raise interest rates to bring inflation sharply down during the Cato Institute conference The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points and signaled further hikes to tame runaway inflation. The ECB must raise interest rates further to prevent record euro-zone inflation from spilling over into wages, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO