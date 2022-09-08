ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEOS: WWE & AEW Wrestlers Walk The Runway At Fashion Show

While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. During a celebrity fashion show on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA, several AEW and WWE stars walked the runway wearing David Alan Clothing. Some of the names who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Drew Mcintyre
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Wrestler Featured On Cobra Kai, John Morrison To Debut ‘Unusual’ Gimmick, More

NWA wrestler Luke Hawx is featured on the fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Hawx took to Facebook to comment on the opportunity, writing:. “My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was “The Dead Sleep Easy” and we shot in Guadalajara,Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Discusses Creating Characters, Owning Her Own IP

Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is no stranger to playing characters, whether that is in WWE or Hollywood. Banks has played Koska Reeves on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian.’. While speaking on Ahch-To Radio, Banks talked about creating different characters. She said,. “You always want to create characters to...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

John Cena In Talks To Co-Star With Zac Efron In R-Rated Comedy

John Cena’s next acting role could see him share the screen with Zac Efron in a new R-Rated comedy. Cena has become one of the most successful stars to transition from the ring to acting with hit roles in ‘The Suicide Squad‘ and ‘Peacemaker.’. While speaking...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy