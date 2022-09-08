Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho’s AEW Theme Song Makes Appearance In Cobra Kai Season Five
In the premiere of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, Chris Jericho’s AEW theme song, “Judas” performed by Jericho’s band, Fozzy was utilized in one of the scenes from the show. Despite the audio missing, viewers can see the subtitles of the song’s lyrics as Paul Walter...
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
Cody Rhodes’ Dog Undergoes Surgery, Bayley Supports Sasha Banks & Naomi, SmackDown
As we reported yesterday here on eWn, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week. WWE Superstar Bayley was also there to support them. Naomi and Banks both took to Twitter to post photos of the Damage CTRL leader, with Naomi writing:. “Your friendship has never...
VIDEOS: WWE & AEW Wrestlers Walk The Runway At Fashion Show
While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. During a celebrity fashion show on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA, several AEW and WWE stars walked the runway wearing David Alan Clothing. Some of the names who...
NWA Wrestler Featured On Cobra Kai, John Morrison To Debut ‘Unusual’ Gimmick, More
NWA wrestler Luke Hawx is featured on the fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Hawx took to Facebook to comment on the opportunity, writing:. “My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was “The Dead Sleep Easy” and we shot in Guadalajara,Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild.”
Swerve Strickland’s Interview With Kenny Omega Postponed Due To ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’
Swerve Strickland took to Twitter today to announce that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed. The reason being given for the postponement is due to ‘unfortunate circumstances.’ Swerve wrote,. “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been...
Sasha Banks Discusses Creating Characters, Owning Her Own IP
Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is no stranger to playing characters, whether that is in WWE or Hollywood. Banks has played Koska Reeves on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian.’. While speaking on Ahch-To Radio, Banks talked about creating different characters. She said,. “You always want to create characters to...
John Cena In Talks To Co-Star With Zac Efron In R-Rated Comedy
John Cena’s next acting role could see him share the screen with Zac Efron in a new R-Rated comedy. Cena has become one of the most successful stars to transition from the ring to acting with hit roles in ‘The Suicide Squad‘ and ‘Peacemaker.’. While speaking...
