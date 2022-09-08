ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming

The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer

I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Food Bank of Wyoming Prepares for Hunger Action Month

Food Bank of Wyoming is doubling down on key initiatives to support Wyoming’s communities and Hunger Relief Partners in an effort to raise critical funds so people don’t have to choose between basic necessities like food and rent; the Food Bank is hosting a month-long fundraiser and additional events to take action against hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming Woman Gets Radon Poisoning from Her Roommate?

There are some horror stories about crazy roommates, but this one is a little different. Also she is not dead. This poor lady lives with a history buff, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s also a collector. He has a collection of old clocks that are known for poisoning people, causing burns, ulcers, and even lung cancer. Not to mention he’s got a vial of radium paint which is just glow in the dark paint from the 20’s, “soviet radium scales”, and straight up shavings of radium in a glass jar. I don’t really think collectors are all that bad but maybe he should think about switching to action figures or something.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#If I Fell
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Ever Seen A Yellowstone Ranger Fishing In A Geyser?

Millions of visitors come to Wyoming to check out Yellowstone National Park every year, and every year there are interesting stories that come out of those visits. You can only imagine the number of items that are lost every year at the park. Normally the items aren't left behind on purpose. There are a ton of reasons why someone could leave something behind. Sat it down and forgot it, didn't get packed up at the campsite, kid threw it out the window, or maybe the Wyoming Wind blew it away and you couldn't catch it.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Queen Elizabeth II Visited Wyoming in 1984

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, K2Radio News remembers a time when Her Majesty pulled up to a Wyoming ranch in a long limousine. The Queen spent four days as a guest in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains, hosted by her friend Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book

Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
851
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy