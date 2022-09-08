Read full article on original website
New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
