ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Poudre, Thompson School Districts to release early for heat

The Poudre School District and Thompson School District will release students and staff early on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8 due to the heat. Classes begin at the normal time but will end two hours early. School will begin at normal times. AlphaBEST – Before-school care will be available; there will NOT be after-school care.  Students who ride the bus home will still have transportation, it will arrive at stops two hours earlier. Futures Lab: 9:15-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m.  Early childhood education a.m. sessions at normal times, no p.m. sessions. Athletic practices and competitions...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Districts#Creative Solutions#One Of Them#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Upworthy

55-year-old becomes principal of elementary school where he once worked as a janitor: 'I am blessed'

A 55-year-old Californian is being hailed an inspiration by his local community for the incredible trajectory his career has taken. Mike Huss, a former school janitor-turned-teacher, says it was a very humbling experience when he was informed he was the perfect candidate for the position of principal at Ione Elementary School in Ione, a small city about 41 miles southeast of Sacramento. "I am blessed. I truly am and I don't do anything special. I just show up and work hard. I show up and try my best," he told Good Morning America. Although he has only been principal for about two weeks, Huss has received an outpouring of support from his school staff and young students, as well as the Amador County Unified School District, which appointed him to the role.
IONE, CA
1390 Granite City Sports

Nominate Your Teacher to be 96.7 The River’s “Teacher of the Month”

At 96.7 The River, we need your help highlighting educators in Central Minnesota who have made a difference in the lives of students and in our community. Do you know a teacher that has changed a life…or is constantly going beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for ‘Teacher of The Month’. Each month, one deserving teacher will be surprised at school with their award from All Star Trophy & Awards, plus a gift certificate to Coyote Moon Grill, Little Ceasars, Great Harvest Bread Company, and extra goodies from the station!
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students

Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

'Comfort dogs' are stationed throughout schools in Uvalde Texas to greet elementary children as they return for first school year since May massacre: 'Scared and nervous' students didn't want to get out of cars

The children who lived through the Uvalde school shooting started their first school year since the massacre this week. To comfort the traumatized students, 10 golden retrievers were ready to greet them. Students at schools across the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are being greeted by 'comfort dogs' as they...
UVALDE, TX
todaysparent.com

Three reasons private schools appeal to parents

Seeking the best education for their child leads many parents to consider private schools. In addition to a collective reputation for high standards and producing successful graduates, private schools appeal to parents for a trio of reasons that encompass their core benefits: community, class size and curriculum. Community. Private schools...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: I’m a teacher – and I know that the government’s new school uniform law is mere window dressing

The topic of school uniforms is often a divisive one. While most students I’ve taught would rather be learning in a hoodie and trainers than a stiff blazer and suffocating tie, both the teacher and the mum in me recognise the need to level the playing field as much as possible for the children whose poverty would be exposed by everyone else’s designer gear.School uniforms have appeared frequently in the news lately because the government has unveiled a new law designed to limit the cost for families struggling to cope in the current economic climate. The law mandates that...
EDUCATION
lynnwoodtimes.com

Middle school sports returns for Marysville students

MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Parent-teacher organizations aren't only for the kids

They’re known at school as the group of parents who orchestrate everything from Halloween parties to book fairs, but a parent-teacher organization isn’t just for the kids. Parents join a PTO for all kinds of reasons. It has helped some revitalize career skills, share passions, find job opportunities, and assuage the middle-age friend desert, all while making sure the kids have fun. “I thought it was important for my kids to see I thought they were important and that their education was important,”′ said Judy Walters, 54, of central New Jersey, recalling her stay-at-home-mom days raising two little girls. “But really, I wanted to meet people and have a life.” The PTO was where Walters met some of the people she still considers best friends. “I got close to a number of my room-mom people, and I met a lot of parents who I wasn’t close to but still really liked and enjoyed,” she says.
KIDS
marketplace.org

After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss

Schools in the U.S. are at a pivotal moment. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, out earlier this month from the Department of Education, found dramatic declines this year in both reading and math scores among 9 year olds compared to 2020. That’s the bad news. The good news is that districts have an unprecedented amount of money at their disposal to help kids make up lost ground.
EDUCATION
Slate

Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!

The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy