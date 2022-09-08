Read full article on original website
ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Live at school or with students’ families?: Skyrocketing rent has school districts getting creative
School districts conjuring housing alternatives amid higher rental rates Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers, including asking parents to let one move in. (NCD) Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers,...
Poudre, Thompson School Districts to release early for heat
The Poudre School District and Thompson School District will release students and staff early on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8 due to the heat. Classes begin at the normal time but will end two hours early. School will begin at normal times. AlphaBEST – Before-school care will be available; there will NOT be after-school care. Students who ride the bus home will still have transportation, it will arrive at stops two hours earlier. Futures Lab: 9:15-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m. Early childhood education a.m. sessions at normal times, no p.m. sessions. Athletic practices and competitions...
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
12 Public School Workers Told Us Why They Left Their Jobs, And Honestly, No Wonder There's A National Teacher Shortage
"I don’t want a job that requires active shooter drills. It’s not normal."
Upworthy
55-year-old becomes principal of elementary school where he once worked as a janitor: 'I am blessed'
A 55-year-old Californian is being hailed an inspiration by his local community for the incredible trajectory his career has taken. Mike Huss, a former school janitor-turned-teacher, says it was a very humbling experience when he was informed he was the perfect candidate for the position of principal at Ione Elementary School in Ione, a small city about 41 miles southeast of Sacramento. "I am blessed. I truly am and I don't do anything special. I just show up and work hard. I show up and try my best," he told Good Morning America. Although he has only been principal for about two weeks, Huss has received an outpouring of support from his school staff and young students, as well as the Amador County Unified School District, which appointed him to the role.
Jefferson County schools defend prayer at high school football game amid complaint
Jefferson County School Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin on Thursday defended the broadcast of a student’s prayer over the PA system at a high school football game late last month amid another complaint from a group claiming the incident was unconstitutional. The Freedom from Religion Foundation made public Wednesday a letter...
I was a teacher in a school lockdown – the haunting ways classrooms will be prepped for shootings ahead of the new year
A FORMER teacher who experienced a lockdown has revealed the chilling ways that classrooms will be preparing for the new school year. Elizabeth Galewski, who taught for 12 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that teaching has now become one of those jobs that "require you to be willing to sacrifice your life."
Nominate Your Teacher to be 96.7 The River’s “Teacher of the Month”
At 96.7 The River, we need your help highlighting educators in Central Minnesota who have made a difference in the lives of students and in our community. Do you know a teacher that has changed a life…or is constantly going beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for ‘Teacher of The Month’. Each month, one deserving teacher will be surprised at school with their award from All Star Trophy & Awards, plus a gift certificate to Coyote Moon Grill, Little Ceasars, Great Harvest Bread Company, and extra goodies from the station!
Washington Examiner
Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students
Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
'Comfort dogs' are stationed throughout schools in Uvalde Texas to greet elementary children as they return for first school year since May massacre: 'Scared and nervous' students didn't want to get out of cars
The children who lived through the Uvalde school shooting started their first school year since the massacre this week. To comfort the traumatized students, 10 golden retrievers were ready to greet them. Students at schools across the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are being greeted by 'comfort dogs' as they...
todaysparent.com
Three reasons private schools appeal to parents
Seeking the best education for their child leads many parents to consider private schools. In addition to a collective reputation for high standards and producing successful graduates, private schools appeal to parents for a trio of reasons that encompass their core benefits: community, class size and curriculum. Community. Private schools...
Voices: I’m a teacher – and I know that the government’s new school uniform law is mere window dressing
The topic of school uniforms is often a divisive one. While most students I’ve taught would rather be learning in a hoodie and trainers than a stiff blazer and suffocating tie, both the teacher and the mum in me recognise the need to level the playing field as much as possible for the children whose poverty would be exposed by everyone else’s designer gear.School uniforms have appeared frequently in the news lately because the government has unveiled a new law designed to limit the cost for families struggling to cope in the current economic climate. The law mandates that...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Middle school sports returns for Marysville students
MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
Parent-teacher organizations aren't only for the kids
They’re known at school as the group of parents who orchestrate everything from Halloween parties to book fairs, but a parent-teacher organization isn’t just for the kids. Parents join a PTO for all kinds of reasons. It has helped some revitalize career skills, share passions, find job opportunities, and assuage the middle-age friend desert, all while making sure the kids have fun. “I thought it was important for my kids to see I thought they were important and that their education was important,”′ said Judy Walters, 54, of central New Jersey, recalling her stay-at-home-mom days raising two little girls. “But really, I wanted to meet people and have a life.” The PTO was where Walters met some of the people she still considers best friends. “I got close to a number of my room-mom people, and I met a lot of parents who I wasn’t close to but still really liked and enjoyed,” she says.
marketplace.org
After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss
Schools in the U.S. are at a pivotal moment. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, out earlier this month from the Department of Education, found dramatic declines this year in both reading and math scores among 9 year olds compared to 2020. That’s the bad news. The good news is that districts have an unprecedented amount of money at their disposal to help kids make up lost ground.
Slate
Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!
The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
