Is it me are does it seems like buying a lottery ticket is the way the go some times. An it feels like Florida has a lot of people winning big lately too. It doesn’t matter what gas station or grocery store you go too. Its all about getting that lucky lotto ticket. An that is what happen with this one lady here in our own back yard. The question is what did she go with, the lump sum or installments.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO