wild941.com

Tampa DJ Brings Music Festival To Ybor City This Weekend

Let’s give our boy Buckwheat some flowers!! He and his business partner Aych came up with a plan to bring a big music festival to the Tampa Bay area. Not only did they accomplish that dream, they’re about pull off the 3rd year of Loud on Seventh. Loud...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
TAMPA, FL
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Is the Hot Tampa Housing Market Cooling Down?

You want to ensure that you get the best possible price and terms when buying a house. Unfortunately, prospective buyers in the Tampa area have had to endure frenzied bidding wars, make cash offers, and even waive inspection just to have a shot at snagging a house in the last two years. But is the Tampa Bay housing market still hot, or is it cooling down? Read on and learn about the key indicators that are showing signs of a cooling market!
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects

Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Lottery Tickets Are The Way To Go

Is it me are does it seems like buying a lottery ticket is the way the go some times. An it feels like Florida has a lot of people winning big lately too. It doesn’t matter what gas station or grocery store you go too. Its all about getting that lucky lotto ticket. An that is what happen with this one lady here in our own back yard. The question is what did she go with, the lump sum or installments.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Tupac Is In Florida & Beating People With A Baseball Bat

Not sure if this is a variant of late great rapper Tupac Shakur but, a Florida woman by the same name is not doing the iconic rapper’s name any justice. The NY Post is reporting, that a Florida woman by the name of Tupac Amaru Shakur got locked up for attacking an old man with a baseball bat, all while the elderly gentleman was sitting on the bench outside of a hospital.
FLORIDA STATE

