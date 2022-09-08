ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 67

Nancy Bugay
3d ago

remove them! where they go to the bathroom is their problem not mine. either hold it or dress your gender.

Reply(7)
25
Independentantiblue
3d ago

it's a man so it should use the men's bathroom, no surgery hormones are imagination can change the fact that this person was born a man

Reply(4)
6
Sarah Rachael
3d ago

You can’t use a woman’s bathroom as a man. I don’t care what you call yourself. If you totally change with surgery etc, then it wouldn’t be an issue.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida

A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New microbrewery is coming to Southwest Florida

A microbrewery hangout spot is coming to Fort Myers. The Swamp Cat Brewing Company will be replacing the abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Swamp Cat team said they hope to have the brewery opened by February.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Toby Hazlewood

Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Caffeine#Food Truck#Racism#Transgender Woman#Nbc2 News#Creative Loafing
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Seafood
homesenator.com

Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market

Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up

They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC 2

Man wanted for assaulting two workers at Bonita Springs Home Depot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for help in tracking down a man who assaulted two Home Depot employee. According to authorities, the man was seen entering the Home Depot on Bonita Beach Road on September 5th. He allegedly acted suspicious as he loaded a cart full of Dewalt tools. Then, aware he was being watched, the man would leave the cart and walk out of the store, only to return moments later.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy