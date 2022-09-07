Read full article on original website
High school football scores, Week 3 in Tampa Bay
Here’s how action went down with Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando teams this week. Hernando 21, Citrus 14 (OT) Cambridge Christian 17, Community School of Naples 13. Leto 19, Freedom 12. *******. Keswick Christian at Moore Haven, 7. St. Petersburg Catholic at Oviedo Master’s Academy, 7:30. Central at...
NHL
Florida Panthers Announce 2022 Prospect Showcase Roster
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club's roster for the Carolina Hurricanes-hosted Prospect Showcase in Morrisville, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 16-19. Florida's 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Prospect Showcase roster.
