SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club's roster for the Carolina Hurricanes-hosted Prospect Showcase in Morrisville, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 16-19. Florida's 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Prospect Showcase roster.

MORRISVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO