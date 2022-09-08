ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LaRose: Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability

Members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee made it clear Tuesday that they intend to take a good, long look at deficiencies within the state Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Their hearing this week comes after the deaths of two toddlers over the summer, one from a fentanyl overdose and the other from apparent abuse and neglect.
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs

Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Exchange student program linking France and Louisiana is seeking applicants

Applications are open for a regional Fulbright program to fund research enabling an exchange of doctoral students from the U.S. and France. A partnership between Fulbright France and the Nous Foundation will create a program that focuses on bringing a French researcher to Louisiana, with a second-year goal of sending a Louisiana doctoral researcher to France. The first cycle of the program will be for the 2023-24 period.
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
