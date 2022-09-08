Read full article on original website
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
New security measures at St. Landry football games in response to shooting fears
St. Landry Parish Schools on Thursday issued new security measures for high school football games. The enhanced security comes after a number of shootings involving young people in Opelousas and a shooting scare that necessitated evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium in August. There was a fight at the stadium Aug....
Suspect convicted of murder in fatal 2014 shooting in St. Mary Parish
A jury on Wednesday unanimously convicted a man accused in a 2014 fatal shooting in St. Mary Parish. Henderson Wesley was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Ronald Chillis Jr. Investigators determined Wesley fired multiple rounds through the front door of Chillis’ home in the Four Corners area of St. Mary Parish, striking Chillis multiple times and killing him, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office said in a statement.
Pioneers ride powerful rushing attack to runaway win over St. Martinville
There has been talk that Notre Dame's offensive line was a weak spot last year. No one is saying that, however, after the Pioneers prevailed 35-14 in a non-district game Friday at St. Martinville. Behind the blocking of tackles Luke Schultz and Hunter Leonards, guards Luke LeBlanc and Matt Brown,...
Southside survives sloppy night filled with turnovers to win nailbiter over Cecilia
In a game filled with big plays, mistakes and missed chances, the Southside Sharks recorded their first win of this prep football season in a 35-33 nailbiter over Cecilia on Thursday night at St. Martinville High. Southside scored on three running plays of 35 yards or more and overcame five...
