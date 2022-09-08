ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

Suspect convicted of murder in fatal 2014 shooting in St. Mary Parish

A jury on Wednesday unanimously convicted a man accused in a 2014 fatal shooting in St. Mary Parish. Henderson Wesley was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Ronald Chillis Jr. Investigators determined Wesley fired multiple rounds through the front door of Chillis’ home in the Four Corners area of St. Mary Parish, striking Chillis multiple times and killing him, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office said in a statement.
