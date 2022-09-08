ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 13

T Dizzle
2d ago

Almost all of the “camp sites” were just filthy drug dens used by drifters sticking around here for the free money they get standing on the street corners begging. They aren’t from here, never paid taxes here. They’re drifters. Going from city to city getting free drug money from bleeding heart liberals. Holding up signs saying “anything helps” while walking up and down a 1/2 mile strip in 100+ degree weather. Perfectly physically capable of working but CHOOSE not to!

Reply(8)
6
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units

A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road. The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Society
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime

After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Councils reject large pay raises for LCG directors, top staff, setting up potential veto battle

The Lafayette city and parish councils rejected large pay raises, some as high as $30,000 a year, for the mayor-president's top staff. Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in his proposed 2022-23 budget, requested more than $250,000 a year for raises for his chief administrative officer and directors who are not in the civil service system but serve at the pleasure of the mayor-president.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Metro Council#East Baton Rouge#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
theadvocate.com

Meet the candidates who want to be Zachary's next mayor

This story is part of a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job. As a 12-year-old, David McDavid landed his first job with the city of Zachary — helping clean out ditches and canals during summers.
ZACHARY, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back

Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Chamber President addresses GOP Roundtable

Anthony Ramirez, President and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, addressed Ascension Republican Women at the Ascension GOP Roundtable on August 18th at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. He is pictured above with (from left to right) Dr. Kathleen Harms, Geri Teasley, Christy Bourgeois, Ramirez, Rhonda Lamendola, Joyce LaCour...
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy