Almost all of the “camp sites” were just filthy drug dens used by drifters sticking around here for the free money they get standing on the street corners begging. They aren’t from here, never paid taxes here. They’re drifters. Going from city to city getting free drug money from bleeding heart liberals. Holding up signs saying “anything helps” while walking up and down a 1/2 mile strip in 100+ degree weather. Perfectly physically capable of working but CHOOSE not to!
theadvocate.com
Declaring stormwater network a utility will let East Baton Rouge bill taxpayers for it
East Baton Rouge Parish leaders hope to combine city and parish stormwater systems into a public utility district that would allow them to assess a new fee, and then use the proceeds to maintain the system in a way that will reduce or eliminate future flooding. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units
A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road. The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.
Acadiana mother hopes to change Louisiana statute
For Amanda Perero, what started as meeting her son for the first time would become an effort to create change.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today
Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime
After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
theadvocate.com
Councils reject large pay raises for LCG directors, top staff, setting up potential veto battle
The Lafayette city and parish councils rejected large pay raises, some as high as $30,000 a year, for the mayor-president's top staff. Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in his proposed 2022-23 budget, requested more than $250,000 a year for raises for his chief administrative officer and directors who are not in the civil service system but serve at the pleasure of the mayor-president.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing
BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
theadvocate.com
Prairieveille traffic fix on hold while Ascension Parish, DEMCO fight over power lines.
For months, Ascension Parish officials have been saber-rattling and threatening litigation with DEMCO over who pays to move power lines that have blocked road widenings and new roundabouts for more than three years in the traffic-clogged parish. But, in a twist, the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation has responded to aggressive...
theadvocate.com
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
FedEx contractors ‘no longer providing service’ after video of fight is widely circulated
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online video of an apparent fight involving FedEx contractors is gaining traction on social media. In response, a FedEx official announced some of the men involved are no longer providing services for the company. Video of the fight was shared to social media. It...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: 'Hell is real.' Ministry hits the streets to share testimony, Jesus
Never during her lifelong struggle with drugs and alcohol has Kristen Kilbey found herself homeless or on the streets pleading for strangers to help feed her addictions. "Well, I was never homeless but floated around while I was on drugs," she said. "I did try to buy drugs from people I did not know on the streets."
theadvocate.com
Meet the candidates who want to be Zachary's next mayor
This story is part of a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job. As a 12-year-old, David McDavid landed his first job with the city of Zachary — helping clean out ditches and canals during summers.
State board votes out state official after drug arrest in Livingston Parish
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office after 3 p.m. requesting aid in […]
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
houmatimes.com
Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back
Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
pelicanpostonline.com
Chamber President addresses GOP Roundtable
Anthony Ramirez, President and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, addressed Ascension Republican Women at the Ascension GOP Roundtable on August 18th at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. He is pictured above with (from left to right) Dr. Kathleen Harms, Geri Teasley, Christy Bourgeois, Ramirez, Rhonda Lamendola, Joyce LaCour...
