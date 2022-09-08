ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Natchitoches Times

Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
brproud.com

Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
lsuagcenter.com

Wet August damages Louisiana soybean crop

For Louisiana’s soybean farmers, late August and early September is typically a time when the harvest is in full swing. And while nearly a quarter of the crop has been harvested, the results have been disappointing, as LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux tells us from northeast Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
HARVEY, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs

Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
LOUISIANA STATE
Developing Lafayette

QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

How Much Will Transitioning To Electric Vehicles Cost Louisiana?

Across the country, there are increasing calls for Americans to consider transitioning to electric vehicles for reasons ranging from economic to environmental. However, a report from Louisiana's Legislative Auditor, Michael Waguespack, also predicts a major budget shortfall over the next decade because of electric vehicles. Writing that "the Transportation Trust...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This

Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
LOUISIANA STATE

