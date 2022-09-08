Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
L'Observateur
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
lsuagcenter.com
Wet August damages Louisiana soybean crop
For Louisiana’s soybean farmers, late August and early September is typically a time when the harvest is in full swing. And while nearly a quarter of the crop has been harvested, the results have been disappointing, as LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux tells us from northeast Louisiana.
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
KTBS
Broadband projects in rural Louisiana advance as major telecom companies drop grant protests
Providing greater access to high-speed internet services in rural and lower-income urban areas has been a priority of federal and state officials to support education and economic development. (Canva image) Louisiana is in the early phase of a grant program to expand broadband internet services to rural communities in the...
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
Acadiana mother hopes to change Louisiana statute
For Amanda Perero, what started as meeting her son for the first time would become an effort to create change.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
fox8live.com
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
KTBS
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
BATON ROUGE, La. - A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot...
theadvocate.com
‘Don’t give up’: Speakers at LSU, Southern entrepreneur event give advice on resources, persistence
Count Ted James as one of the folks who wasn’t exactly thrilled when LSU and Southern University announced plans in 2020 to play a football game in 2022. “I didn’t want it to just be about football,” said James, a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, a former state legislator and a Southern alumnus.
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
How Much Will Transitioning To Electric Vehicles Cost Louisiana?
Across the country, there are increasing calls for Americans to consider transitioning to electric vehicles for reasons ranging from economic to environmental. However, a report from Louisiana's Legislative Auditor, Michael Waguespack, also predicts a major budget shortfall over the next decade because of electric vehicles. Writing that "the Transportation Trust...
theadvocate.com
Declaring stormwater network a utility will let East Baton Rouge bill taxpayers for it
East Baton Rouge Parish leaders hope to combine city and parish stormwater systems into a public utility district that would allow them to assess a new fee, and then use the proceeds to maintain the system in a way that will reduce or eliminate future flooding. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s...
theadvocate.com
Alumni of the Human Jukebox reflect on a historic trip to LSU: 'We should continue this'
When T.J. Jackson was a child, some of his friends dressed up like Superman. Others chose Batman. But all Jackson needed to live out his dreams was a plastic trumpet and a blue “S” emblazoned across his chest. Jackson’s idols were not characters from comic books, nor were...
Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This
Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
