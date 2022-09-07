Though Kohl’s seemed to be on the verge of charting a radically new course earlier this year when the retailer was punching dance cards left, right and center, now the Wisconsin company is busy figuring out how to maximize its Sephora-centric strategy, make money off its asset, and get inventory in shape for the holidays and beyond. At the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference Wednesday in Manhattan, chief financial officer Jill Timm pulled back the curtain on the department store retailer’s problems and priorities. Like other industry names burned by bogged-down supply chains, Kohl’s is taking a fresh look at how...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO