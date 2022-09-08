ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana median worker pay higher than several other Southeastern states

Median worker pay has risen 9% in Louisiana since December 2020, with the median annual salary sitting at $53,200 in August, according to the latest economic indicator report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Louisiana’s median annual salary is higher than several Southeastern states including Alabama, North Carolina and Florida,...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
HARVEY, LA
KRMG

A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator

SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane University#Biopharmaceutical#Research University#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nirc
cenlanow.com

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars

Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the indictment of Sharnae Every (“Every”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Developing Lafayette

QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is a Louisiana Gas Tax Hike on the Way?

After this past summer, it's hard to imagine gasoline prices going much higher. Gas prices were ridiculously high across the nation, reaching over $7 a gallon in California. It wasn't quite as bad in Louisiana as we averaged around $4 and a half dollars a gallon. But a new report...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Back to the St. Tammany markets

Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish. In addition to locally grown crops, plus meat, poultry and seafood produced close to home, many markets also include art and other hand crafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy