It was back in 2018 and he was opening up for Jennifer Lopez at The Armory in Minneapolis, but Ne-Yo is set to make his return to Minnesota this year!. Announced Tuesday, September 6, Mystic Lake will host the three-time Grammy award winner in their Mystic Showroom on Friday, December 2 with the show beginning at 8pm. If you're thinking it's been a little bit since you've heard new music from the artist, rest assured he just released a whole new album.

