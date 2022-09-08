The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2022

Tensea Camera Lens ring protectors

Finding the best camera lens protectors for the iPhone, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro & the iPhone 13 Pro Max, can be a tricky thing to shop for. But it really is an essential accessory to have, especially for smartphone photographers that you have your iPhone camera unit and lenses protected from the get-go.

You wouldn't carry your iPhone around without a case or screen protector (opens in new tab) (we hope), and your camera smartphone lenses are just as vulnerable. Without any form of protection, they're susceptible to scratches, dust, and even cracks.