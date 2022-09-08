Read full article on original website
Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.
A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
‘Startling Discoveries’: An Underpainting Was Found Beneath Vermeer ‘Milkmaid’ Painting
Advanced scanning technology has revealed two objects that were later painted over in Johannes Vermeer’s 1657–58 painting The Milkmaid, providing new insight into the Dutch painter’s artistic process. These “startling discoveries” were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is planning a major Vermeer exhibition next year. The recent scans showed an underpainting, an initial outline of the composition that provides a base on which the painting is layered. Originally, this underpainting included a jug holder and a fire basket that Vermeer subsequently painted over. “So much work had already been done on The Milkmaid that we never...
'Cursed' $58 million painting found hidden under a bed after police investigation into psychic swindle
The painting Sol Poente by Tarsila do Amaral was found after the widow of a Rio de Janeiro art collector was conned by a scammer posing as a psychic, say police.
Priceless Missing Chinese Porcelain From Rothschild Collection Goes To Auction
Seventeenth-century Chinese porcelain from banker Anthony de Rothschild’s world-famous collection has been rediscovered in his daughter’s home. The pieces had been gifted to her in 1948 when plutocrat Anthony Rothschild donated the family home Ascott House in England’s Buckinghamshire region to the National Trust. The collection was...
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
Russian Security Guard Who Doodled Eyes on Avant-Garde Painting Found Guilty of Vandalism
A Russian security guard at Yekaterinburg’s Yeltsin Center who doodled eyes on an abstract painting by avant-garde artist Anna Leporskaya last December was found guilty of vandalism by the local magistrate’s court on Monday. According to the Art Newspaper, he must serve 180 hours of “compulsory labor” and undergo “psychiatric evaluation.” The painting, titled Three Figures (1932–34), was on loan to the Yeltsin Center from Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery and valued at 75 million rubles ($1.2 million). News of the vandalism broke when visitors alerted gallery staff of two crude eyes drawn on the painting’s faceless figures in ballpoint pen. A police investigation...
Orgiastic body art, a Midlands meme and Hockney meets the Pharaohs – the week in art
A fresh look at Carolee Schneemann’s pioneering performance art, ‘four lads in jeans’ immortalised in bronze, and new visions of ancient Egypt
A folding chair that existed 3,300 years ago belonged to the ancient Egyptian King Tut
Reconstruction of an ancient folding chairAttribution: Archäologisches Museum Hamburg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Germany. The Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun (reigned 1333 - 23 BCE) was said to be disabled, malarial, and inbred. He took over the throne as a young boy and ended up marrying his half-sister. Tutankhamun died when he was only 19.
Archeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb may have stolen treasure, new evidence suggests
The archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb in the early 1900s may have helped himself to some of the Egyptian pharoah’s treasures, new evidence suggests. Howard Carter found Tutankhamun’s tomb in November 1922, while on a digging expedition in the Valley of the Kings. He wrote in his diary at the time that the chamber was filled with a “wonderful medley of extraordinary and beautiful objects heaped upon one another.”Now a previously unpublished letter has emerged, which alleges that Mr Carter could have stolen some items from the site. The letter was sent to Mr Carter in 1934 by a scholar...
'Extremely rare' discoveries are helping archaeologists paint a picture of this 2,000-year-old Roman temple
Archaeologists in Italy's Marche region have recovered fragments of an ancient temple's frescoed walls and ceiling, still painted in vivid hues.
Israel archaeologists unearth 1,200-year-old luxury mansion during excavations
Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed a luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat. The Israel Antiquities Authority said archaeologists discovered the estate while carrying out excavations for the development of a new neighborhood. The estate dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century and...
Pottery, swords and jewelry: Rich Stone Age and early medieval graves found in Germany
Archaeological treasures, including Stone Age pottery and medieval graves with swords and jewelry, have revealed a long history of human habitation near the Danube River in Germany. At the site, in the Geisingen-Gutmadingen district of Tuttlingen, in southwestern Germany, archaeologists discovered one grave from the Neolithic, or Stone Age, that...
British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast
Eight ancient glass vessels shattered in the 2020 Beirut explosion go on display at the British Museum from Thursday, walking visitors through the painstaking international project to piece them back together. The exhibition will take visitors on the journey undergone by the glass vessels, from the moment of the blast to their display in the famous London museum.
7 Lost Ancient Public Baths, Reconstructed
The bath is a concept which has existed for thousands of years — and the mere thought of a good long soak in hot water can lead to relaxation, which is what attracted thousands of visitors to public baths. 7 Lost Ancient Public Baths, Reconstructed. This article from QS...
Bronze Age pot goes on display near where it was unearthed decades ago
A Bronze Age food vessel unearthed during demolition work 42 years ago has gone on display at a nearby museum following conservation work.The 5,000-year-old pot was among a number of objects found along with human remains during the work on Kirkcaldy High Street in Fife in June 1980.Work to flatten a shop and hotel was halted when a bulldozer driver caught sight of some partially buried bones.Three burial cists – or ancient coffins – emerged in the subsequent dig, two of which held human remains while the other contained the vessel, a flint arrowhead and a flint knife.The vessel was...
New exhibition to display Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs
A new exhibition featuring a collection of Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs has gone on display in Northumberland.The collection, which features keepsakes from almost 2,000 years, includes one of the wall’s earliest souvenirs – the Rudge Cup.The exhibition, announced by English Heritage, is being put on to mark 1,900 years since the start of the wall’s construction in 122 AD.Made in around 130 AD, the Rudge Cup is a small bronze bowl with the names of Hadrian’s Wall forts inscribed on it, as well as an illustration of the historical wall.The piece is thought to have been made for a high...
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
British Museum receives major bequest of Chinese porcelain and jades
Sir Joseph Hotung’s gift is ‘one of the most generous ever received’ by museum
Emma Webster Is Reinventing Landscape Painting Using VR Technology
Emma Webster is not a landscape painter but a painter of landscapes. The differentiation is slight yet significant, the nuance indicating that the British American artist’s paintings are imaginative collages depicting her own ecosystems, separate from what we might see out a window. Though recognizable forms (trees, caves, flowers) abound, the final images are more akin to ethereal, haunting dreamscapes than realistic images of nature. Through her practice, she redefines painting as something that forges new relationships between artist and artwork, between artwork and viewer, between humans and their (un)natural surroundings. A suite of 11 new paintings exemplifies the Los Angeles–based artist’s...
