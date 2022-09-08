ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samyang launches a whole new range of video-focussed lenses for Sony cameras

By Ben Andrews
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xqc4f_0hmtDlmP00
(Image credit: Samyang)

Samyang has announced the launch of its new V-AF lens family, designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The new range has been designed primarily for shooting video. The first lens in the line-up will be the V-AF 75mm T1.9, though Samyang's roadmap has a further four V-AF lenses due for release by the end of 2023. These include 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 45mm primes.

