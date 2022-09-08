Samyang launches a whole new range of video-focussed lenses for Sony cameras

(Image credit: Samyang)

Samyang has announced the launch of its new V-AF lens family, designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The new range has been designed primarily for shooting video. The first lens in the line-up will be the V-AF 75mm T1.9, though Samyang's roadmap has a further four V-AF lenses due for release by the end of 2023. These include 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 45mm primes.

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.