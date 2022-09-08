Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty
Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP. There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes...
SkySports
Italian GP: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton among nine drivers taking Monza grid penalties
Verstappen has taken his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season, of which three were allowed. The Dutchman received a 10-place penalty for taking his fourth at last month's Belgian GP, but the punishment is lowered for his second offence. Mercedes had already confirmed on Thursday that Lewis Hamilton...
SkySports
Italian GP: Ferrari hope for Monza boost as they head home with new look, but under increased scrutiny
The Scuderia, though, are now heading home to Monza amid increased pressure and scrutiny - with their championship bid having seemingly dissipated into a battle for second with Mercedes, and their off-track operations even more concerning amid strategy blunder after blunder. Ferrari need a boost at the Italian GP, where...
SkySports
Italian GP: Charles Leclerc says Ferrari must 'stay united' amid rumours over Mattia Binotto's future
After a strong start to the season, Leclerc looked set to mount a world championship challenge, while Ferrari appeared to be in contention for a first constructors' title since 2008, but a series of problems for the Italian team have allowed Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team to open dominant advantages.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Porsche's F1 deal with Red Bull falls through
Porsche has confirmed it is no longer in negotiations to join forces with Red Bull in Formula One following several months of talks. Porsche was planning to enter F1 at the start of the new engine regulations in 2026 and was in negotiations with Red Bull about partnering with the team.
CAR AND DRIVER
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes role 'not what's best' for Daniel Ricciardo and reiterates plans to continue in F1
After Ricciardo revealed he was open to becoming a reserve with one of F1's top teams in 2023 after his McLaren axing, a report in The Daily Mail suggested Mercedes were eyeing him up, with a view to replacing Hamilton when the seven-time world champion's contract expires. But asked if...
Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy
On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Italian GP: Max Verstappen fastest in final practice ahead as Mercedes remain off pace ahead of Monza qualifying
The Red Bull driver turned the tables on Ferrari, outpacing second-placed Charles Leclerc by more than 0.3s after the Italian team had topped both Friday sessions at its home race. Despite Verstappen's clear pace advantage, plenty of intrigue remains at Monza with the Dutchman one of several drivers facing grid...
SkySports
Italian GP: Williams driver Alex Albon to be replaced by Nyck de Vries after suffering appendicitis
Williams said Albon is in "good spirits" despite receiving ongoing treatment in hospital having fallen ill on Saturday morning. De Vries, who is reserve driver to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes, will make his Formula 1 qualifying and race debut, having previously driven in practice sessions. "Williams Racing...
SkySports
Italian GP: Carlos Sainz completes Ferrari practice double at Monza
F1, taking place this weekend at Monza, held a minute's silence moments before Friday's first session began, which was impeccably observed by drivers and teams in the pit lane and was followed by a short applause. There have also been tributes to The Queen on many of the cars, and...
investing.com
Motor racing-Porsche's Formula One plans stall as Red Bull talks collapse
BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche and Red Bull have ended talks over Porsche joining Formula One, but the German sports car brand remains interested in entering the racing series, it said on Friday. "The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Ferrari Will Reveal the Purosangue on September 13
Ferrari‘s teased entry in the to luxury SUV market has a reveal date. Announced over Twitter, Ferrari further teased the Italian super SUV with a shot of its headlights with the line, “You’ve heard the rumors. Now Hear This,” followed by the roar of its rumored V8/V12 engine revving up.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty To Feature New 6.8L Gasoline V8 Engine: Exclusive
The 2023 Ford Super Duty is set to make its debut this fall, but over the course of the past year, Ford Authority have brought you the juiciest details about the upcoming heavy duty truck range, including extensive sneak peaks at the truck’s revised exterior as well as several early looks at its interior. However, not much is currently known about what sort of powertrains will be available in the 2023 Super Duty, aside from the fact that it will not include a hybrid offering, as Ford Authority exclusively reported in July. But now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the program that the updated truck will feature a brand new gasoline V8 engine.
Monza anniversary will only increase pressure on beleaguered Ferrari
Walk the parklands here at Monza and the history of the grand old autodromo is inescapable. It looms overhead in the magnificent banking and stoically endures below in the cobbles of the old paddock demanding attention through time’s mossy embrace. The temple of speed is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year but this weekend for Ferrari – Monza’s team, Italy’s team – the present is tense. The weight of history hangs heavy, with expectations inevitably high at the Italian Grand Prix.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
SkySports
Italian GP: Charles Leclerc takes Monza pole for Ferrari as grid penalties promote George Russell to front row
Grid penalties for world championship leader Verstappen and Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz - the only realistic challengers for pole - meant the Monegasque was all but assured of starting from the front, but he delivered the fastest time in qualifying to the delight of the Tifosi. Verstappen will receive...
BBC
Porsche call off Formula 1 collaboration with Red Bull after talks breakdown
Porsche has called off its planned Formula 1 collaboration with Red Bull. The German car company had been planning to enter F1 in 2026 as engine partner to Red Bull but talks have stalled after an agreement could not be reached. A Porsche statement said: "The premise was always that...
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Former Aston Martin Boss Joins Piech Automotive As CEO And CTO
Building an experienced leadership team can be the difference between failure and success in the automotive space. Just ask Hyundai and its expanding N performance division that has developed class-leading cars like the i30 N hot hatch and Kona N crossover under the watchful eye of Albert Biermann, former BMW M boss.
Comments / 0