The 2023 Ford Super Duty is set to make its debut this fall, but over the course of the past year, Ford Authority have brought you the juiciest details about the upcoming heavy duty truck range, including extensive sneak peaks at the truck’s revised exterior as well as several early looks at its interior. However, not much is currently known about what sort of powertrains will be available in the 2023 Super Duty, aside from the fact that it will not include a hybrid offering, as Ford Authority exclusively reported in July. But now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the program that the updated truck will feature a brand new gasoline V8 engine.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO