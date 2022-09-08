ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche's F1 deal with Red Bull falls through

Porsche has confirmed it is no longer in negotiations to join forces with Red Bull in Formula One following several months of talks. Porsche was planning to enter F1 at the start of the new engine regulations in 2026 and was in negotiations with Red Bull about partnering with the team.
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn

When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy

On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
SkySports

Italian GP: Carlos Sainz completes Ferrari practice double at Monza

F1, taking place this weekend at Monza, held a minute's silence moments before Friday's first session began, which was impeccably observed by drivers and teams in the pit lane and was followed by a short applause. There have also been tributes to The Queen on many of the cars, and...
investing.com

Motor racing-Porsche's Formula One plans stall as Red Bull talks collapse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche and Red Bull have ended talks over Porsche joining Formula One, but the German sports car brand remains interested in entering the racing series, it said on Friday. "The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued,"...
hypebeast.com

Ferrari Will Reveal the Purosangue on September 13

Ferrari‘s teased entry in the to luxury SUV market has a reveal date. Announced over Twitter, Ferrari further teased the Italian super SUV with a shot of its headlights with the line, “You’ve heard the rumors. Now Hear This,” followed by the roar of its rumored V8/V12 engine revving up.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Super Duty To Feature New 6.8L Gasoline V8 Engine: Exclusive

The 2023 Ford Super Duty is set to make its debut this fall, but over the course of the past year, Ford Authority have brought you the juiciest details about the upcoming heavy duty truck range, including extensive sneak peaks at the truck’s revised exterior as well as several early looks at its interior. However, not much is currently known about what sort of powertrains will be available in the 2023 Super Duty, aside from the fact that it will not include a hybrid offering, as Ford Authority exclusively reported in July. But now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the program that the updated truck will feature a brand new gasoline V8 engine.
The Guardian

Monza anniversary will only increase pressure on beleaguered Ferrari

Walk the parklands here at Monza and the history of the grand old autodromo is inescapable. It looms overhead in the magnificent banking and stoically endures below in the cobbles of the old paddock demanding attention through time’s mossy embrace. The temple of speed is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year but this weekend for Ferrari – Monza’s team, Italy’s team – the present is tense. The weight of history hangs heavy, with expectations inevitably high at the Italian Grand Prix.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates

The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
CarBuzz.com

Former Aston Martin Boss Joins Piech Automotive As CEO And CTO

Building an experienced leadership team can be the difference between failure and success in the automotive space. Just ask Hyundai and its expanding N performance division that has developed class-leading cars like the i30 N hot hatch and Kona N crossover under the watchful eye of Albert Biermann, former BMW M boss.
