Risk Vendor Profiles (Part 5): Contract risk-monitoring solutions — Conga, DocuSign Insight, Icertis, LegalSifter, SirionLabs [PRO]

coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Risk DAO Conducts Technology Risk Assessment on Aurigami Finance
Aurigami Finance (Aurigami) conducted a risk management assessment of the Aurigami protocol's cybersecurity framework. The risk management assessment was conducted by using Risk DAO’s risk assessment framework by implementing rigorous quantitative analysis to simulate the protocol's worst-case cybersecurity breach scenarios. The assessment report revealed that there is no significant...
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
How API Platforms Democratize Data, Enable Real-Time Experiences
“Financial infrastructure is still evolving. It’s still being modernized and is still being digitized,” Salman Syed, newly-appointed chief operating officer at Fidel API, told PYMTS in a recent conversation. Those technologies offer the chance to democratize how financial data is leveraged across a variety of use cases, including...
CashFlo Raises $8.7M to Extend Reach of Supply Chain Finance in India
Indian supply chain finance startup CashFlo has raised 700 million rupees (about $8.7 million) to reach more customers with its existing products and to develop new products for businesses. CashFlo offers solutions that help corporates and businesses with core finance process automation and cash flow management. It also helps small-...
cxmtoday.com
Neustar and LiveVox Partner to Improve Outbound Customer Contactability
Neustar and LiveVox are collaborating to help improve outbound customer contactability. The partnership integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization (CNO) and SmartDial solutions into LiveVox’s four outbound dialing solutions. CNO helps enterprises designate verified business numbers for all outbound calls, ensuring they are not mislabeled, tagged as spam, or blocked....
Green Check Verified Partners With Operational Security Solutions For Cash In Transit Services
Operational Security Solutions has completed a new partnership with Green Check Verified. “We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” stated Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”
headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Samsung confirms data breach involving some users' personal information
Samsung confirmed that hackers had acquired access to users' personal data.
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
6 Ways to Effectively Navigate Market Turbulence in the IT World
Continue to innovate and keep your business running profitably even during economic volatility.
PC Magazine
Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers
A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
Benzinga
Multi-Cloud Management Market Global Size 2022-27: Overview, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Multi-Cloud Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global multi-cloud management market reached a value of US$ 6.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027.
VALUES, Inc. Selected as a Presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022, the World’s Largest Marketing Research Conference
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- VALUES, Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo: President: Hideyuki Tsujimoto; hereinafter, “VALUES”) has been selected to present at the ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Location: Toronto, Canada; Dates: Sept. 18 - 21, 2022), hosted by ESOMAR, the world’s largest marketing research association. There were more than 330 applicants from 40 countries, and VALUES was among two Japanese companies that were selected to present at the conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006331/en/ VALUES, Inc. selected as a presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027
The Vegetable Oil Market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP partners hosting Food Safety events across the globe
The Internation Association for Food Protection (IAFP) hosts a variety of events and meetings throughout the year. This fall there are five international food safety events IAFP partners have scheduled. Upcoming international food safety events:. Oct. 26-27, 2022 — China International Food Safety and Quality Conference in Shanghai, China.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Helping prospects navigate long-term care system an ‘enormous opportunity’ for senior living: report
The creation of central doorways to existing long-term care services — including senior living, nursing home care, home-based care, transportation and meal services — is critical to supporting older adults and their families during decision-making and an “enormous opportunity” for senior living providers. That’s according to...
