How to Fix CPU Over Temperature Error
The CPU Over Temperature Error is an error message that ASUS computers with American Megatrends motherboard show whenever the CPU’s temperature crosses the pre-defined limit. This limit protects the CPU from damage by crashing the system. Your computer then shows this error so that you can troubleshoot it. You...
Fix: 0xc0000142 Blue Screen error on Windows 11/10
The 0xc0000142 blue screen error comes with the bug check STATUS_DLL_INIT_FAILED. It indicates that a dynamic link library (DLL) file failed to initialize while running an application or a system process, causing it to crash abnormally. It results in a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error if this crash affects...
Microsoft Teams Stuck on Loading? Here’s How to Fix it
Many users have reported Microsoft Teams being stuck on what seems like an infinite loop while trying to log into their accounts. This situation can be understandably frustrating as MS Teams show no error message that might help users to get back to using their accounts. As this problem is...
How to Fix HYPERVISOR_ERROR BSOD Error on BSOD
HYPERVISOR_ERROR is a common BSOD (blue screen of death) error, especially if you tinker with virtual machines and graphically demanding software. Most users have experienced this error while using Virtual Machines or playing games. The Hypervisor is predominantly used for running Virtual Machines, and this BSOD error pops up when...
How to Remove Phone Number From Discord?
If you recently changed your phone number, you’ll need to change it on Discord as well. This is because Discord can send certain verification or two-factor authentication codes to your old phone number. So, if you want to remove the old phone number from Discord, you’ve come to the...
How to Add Rules to a Discord Server?
Discord has become a one-stop shop for almost all gamers. However, with nearly 100 million messages sent every day, you’re bound to come across a few spammers. So, if you’re a server owner, it’s best to add a few rules and be on the safe side right from the start.
How to Change Profile Picture on Macbook
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you had the option to set your favorite image as your MacBook profile picture? Well, macOS provides its users these options, along with many others, to customize their computing experience. Your profile picture appears beside your username on a Mac computer. It can be...
How to Share Files in Dropbox?
Dropbox allows you to store and share hundreds of files and folders in one location. It eliminates the need to send a large file over the network. Instead, users can send the file’s link or share access to the folder. Although sharing files in Dropbox is comparatively an easy...
How Do I View Dropbox Logs? (Updated 2022)
Dropbox is popular amongst teams to share files and make them sync across devices for seamless collaboration. But considering the versatility in file sharing, there can be potential security risks, especially regarding confidential files. Someone might give unauthorized access to an important file to someone else or outside the organization.
7 Ways to Fix Loud Disc Drive on PS5
The PS5 may ship with various problems that affect the disc tray, for example, making it spin for no reason. If you’re suffering from this or similar faulty features, we’re teaching you how to fix the PS5 loud disc drive. You’re probably aware of how loud the disc...
What is Network Adapter? How to Enable it in Windows
You must have probably noticed the term Network Adapter while Troubleshooting the internet issues on your Windows device. Network Adapters are a vital component of any computer that assists in connecting it over the network. But how exactly do these adapters work, and why are they important for your device?...
Why Is My PS4 Fan Loud? How To Fix It
Dust, debris, the wear of time, and lengthy playing sessions are putting a toll on your console. That’s the simple answer to your question: Why is my PS4 fan loud?. The PS4 remains a reliable, popular, and affordable console. It came out in 2013, and some of its pieces can fail after many years of use.
How to Check iPhone Temperature?
According to Apple, the ambient temperature of the iPhone should be between 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Although you can sense the temperature of your iPhone by touching it, you would need a device to read the actual temperature. Unfortunately, iPhone does not have an in-built temperature monitoring mechanism. So,...
