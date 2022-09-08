ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Hackers have a new tool that downloads Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook inboxes

Iranian state-sponsored hackers have built a new tool capable of downloading Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes, and are using it against unknown high-profile targets. This is according to a new report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which managed to obtain a version of the tool and perform an analysis to see just how dangerous it is.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix 0xc0000005 Error in Windows?

The error code 0xc0000005 can surface when you try to open an application installed on your system. According to Microsoft, this generally occurs when your system cannot execute the files and settings required to open the application. In some cases, it can be a real headache since it signifies data loss or damage.
The Windows Club

How to delete FaceIt anti cheat from Windows PC

FaceIt is a gaming platform where gamers can play several online multiplayer PvP games. Nowadays, cheating in games has become common as most games can be taken advantage of using some third-party tools. FaceIt anti-cheat has been very helpful in disallowing gamers on FaceIt from using cheats while playing games on the platform.
technewstoday.com

Microsoft Teams Stuck on Loading? Here’s How to Fix it

Many users have reported Microsoft Teams being stuck on what seems like an infinite loop while trying to log into their accounts. This situation can be understandably frustrating as MS Teams show no error message that might help users to get back to using their accounts. As this problem is...
technewstoday.com

How to Add Rules to a Discord Server?

Discord has become a one-stop shop for almost all gamers. However, with nearly 100 million messages sent every day, you’re bound to come across a few spammers. So, if you’re a server owner, it’s best to add a few rules and be on the safe side right from the start.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Blank Screen (Black or White) Issue on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is notorious for its login screen issues. Many users have reported their screens going blank when trying to log into MS Teams. This is mostly due to the bugs in the Teams application. However, your system could also be responsible for the problem. If you’re dealing with a...
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
technewstoday.com

How to Select All Emails in Gmail

If you’re the one to subscribe to a sea of newsletters, you must be familiar with your homepage flooding with emails. Gmail is one of the leading email services, with around 1.5 billion active users. Although Google automatically assigns special categories for certain emails, you still have to select and assign categories for most emails manually.
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
technewstoday.com

How to Update BIOS on an MSI Motherboard?

BIOS, the firmware that handles the OS to motherboard interpretation, is pretty important to your Computer. Since it handles the basic I/O(Input/Output) function, it must run the latest version to utilize the newest features and troubleshoot bugs. Outdated BIOS may cause glitches or even failures to any connected hardware within your PC.
PC Magazine

Microsoft Brings Back the Touch-Optimized Windows 11 Taskbar

Microsoft is bringing back the touch-optimized taskbar for Windows 11 that it first experimented with back in February. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (25197) includes support for a touch/tablet-optimized version of the taskbar, which is transitioned to automatically when a user disconnects or folds back the keyboard on their 2-in-1 device.
technewstoday.com

How to Reset a Linksys Router?

When your router isn’t working correctly, or you need to start fresh with new firmware and default settings, resetting the device is an easy way to do so. Hardware resets usually mean removing all the information from the device, clearing any customized settings, and starting fresh. However, soft resets...
CNET

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Spotted Wearing Possible Pixel Watch

Google CEO Sundar Pichai headlined the opening day of the Code 2022 conference on Tuesday and revealed very little under questioning from host Kara Swisher, but he may have shown more than he knew: it looks like he was wearing the Pixel Watch that's slated to come out on Oct. 6.
GeekyGadgets

Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1

Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 and the software is now available to try out on eligible devices. The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download for the Google Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6A.
makeuseof.com

How to Disable or Enable the Startup Sound in Windows 11

When you boot up your computer, you hear a startup sound that indicates Windows has started up. While this is an important feature, it doesn't mean you will find it useful. Maybe you find it annoying, or perhaps you just want a non-distracting workspace. Whatever the case may be, you can easily disable it.
Android Authority

Google introduces 24 hour review delay for the Google Play Store

Google has announced a change that should help it filter out suspicious reviews and ratings. Google is implementing a new change to its ratings and reviews to combat suspicious reviews. The change will delay the publishing of new reviews by 24 hours after submission. Developers will still be able to...
technewstoday.com

How to Update Android TV?

Android TV manufacturers release regular updates with the motive of augmenting their performance. But the auto-update feature does not always work, and you need to perform a manual update. Updating your Android TV is a good idea if you encounter major issues like unresponsive applications, delayed remote operations, or freezing.
Android Police

Google puts 1GB RAM phones out of their misery with new GMS requirements

Over time, it has become more common to see Android phones with 6GB, 8GB, or even more RAM and at least 64GB of storage. Even with cheaper Android smartphones, this is the case, but minimum requirements have also kept increasing. The days of using smartphones with less than 2GB of RAM have been long gone, but Google has now made it official with an update to its GMS requirements.
