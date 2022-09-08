Read full article on original website
Related
boxrox.com
Mat Fraser to Train Sam Kwant, Katrin Davidsdottir and Amanda Barnhart at HWPO Camp
HWPO camp created and coached by Mat Fraser has three new elite CrossFit athletes on its roster: Sam Kwant, Katrin Davidsdottir and Amanda Barnhart. All three athletes were previously at CompTrain. Sam Kwant, Katrin Davidsdottir and Amanda Barnhart Join HWPO. HWPO currently trains a couple of elite CrossFit athletes including...
boxrox.com
Look Good, Move Well, Be Strong: Perfect Shoulder Workout to Hit All 3 Heads (Sets and Reps)
Check out this awesome shoulder workout from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you are looking for a boulder shoulder workout to get bigger delts, then you’ve come to the right place. In this video, I am going to show you a workout to get bigger shoulders by hitting all three heads – the front delt, middle delt, and rear delt. I am not only going to show you what exercises to do, but I am going to give you the sets and reps too so you have a game plan for big delts.”
Tennis Star Jessica Pegula Drinks Heineken at Press Conference After US Open Loss: VIDEO
Women’s tennis star Jessica Pegula opted to drink her sorrows away after falling to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the US Open Wednesday. The No. 1 ranked Swiatek defeated Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to her first semifinal at Flushing Meadows. During the post-match press conference, Pegula took some sips from a can of Heineken.
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov to reach his second grand slam final of the season at the US Open and move to within one result of taking over as world number one.The Norwegian has not yet become a big name outside tennis but he has grown into one of the most consistent performers in the men’s game and made his first slam final at the French Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal.Clay is the 23-year-old’s best surface but he is catching up fast on hard courts and continued his excellent run in New York with a 7-6 (5) 6-2...
RELATED PEOPLE
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Shrugs: The Classic and Effective Exercise to Build Your Traps and Shoulders
Dumbbell shrugs are an excellent exercise to develop strong shoulders and upper trapezius muscles. There are many ways to target your trap muscles – which are the muscles that protrude up around your shoulders and neck – with back exercises, but the dumbbell shrug is straightforward and effective.
Comments / 0