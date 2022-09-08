Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Here are top trending cryptocurrencies that could 3X in September
Despite many predictions that the cryptocurrency market could be headed lower, it shows remarkable resilience. Buying volumes are rising, and Bitcoin is rallying back to $20k after slipping to $18k. However, it is altcoins that are showing the most promise at the moment, with some of them currently making double-digit gains. If this trend continues, then this could be an excellent time to start buying into high-potential altcoins that could rally for the better part of September. With this background in mind, let’s look at some of the altcoins that can easily 3X in September.
coinjournal.net
Is it now the time to buy Solana after the MACD crossover?
Solana is a leading smart contract platform. Helium is going to vote to migrate to the Solana ecosystem. It has been relatively quiet for Solana and its native token, SOL/USD. Since mid-August, the cryptocurrency has been largely bearish. That was after breaking below the 20-day and 50-day MA, breaching an ascending triangle.
coinjournal.net
Three low-flying cryptocurrencies that could rally in the coming weeks
Is the crypto bottom in? Is it the right time to start buying crypto? These are some of the questions that investors are dealing with now. While cryptocurrency prices remain depressed, there is a good chance that the cryptocurrency bottom is in. One of the signals of such a possibility is that Bitcoin whales are increasingly moving their coins to derivative exchanges.
coinjournal.net
Should I buy Bitcoin now?
Bitcoin price has had a tough performance in 2022 as concerns about high interest rates converge with heightened geopolitical, inflation, and drought risks. After soaring to an all-time high of near $70,000 in 2021, Bitcoin slipped to a low of $17,470 this year. As a result, the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies dropped from over $3 trillion to less than $1 trillion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Ravencoin has surged by 54% in the past week – What’s driving it?
The token is boosted by speculations of PoW miners’ shift. Ravencoin RVN/USD is alongside Terra Classic, making parabolic moves. In the last 7 days, RVN has added 54.42%. The gains are not stopping as the token surged by 20.36% in 24 hours as of the time of writing. So, what’s driving the price of the 79th-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap?
coinjournal.net
Three cryptos that could do well during the Ethereum merge week
The cryptocurrency market is showing a level of optimism that was largely unexpected at this point. Interest rates are rising in Europe, and most major economies are on the verge of a recession. If the current momentum continues, investors chasing gains in increasingly volatile markets are likely to turn to the cryptocurrency market.
coinjournal.net
What is Ripple & How Does it Work? - XRP for Beginners
While all our writers independently research and evaluate every product that we write about, this post may contain references to products from our partners that we may earn commission from. This in no way affects how we evaluate them. Find out more about how we test and how we fund this site.
coinjournal.net
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX acquires a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has acquired a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, a leading venture capital firm in the cryptocurrency space. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, and Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder, granted an interview to CNBC earlier on Friday. In the interview, it was revealed that FTX...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinjournal.net
Ethereum’s Merge event will be rocky at the beginning, says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, believes that Ethereum’s Merge will be rocky in its early days but will be beneficial to the broader ecosystem in the long term. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, and Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder, granted an interview to...
Comments / 0