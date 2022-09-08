Read full article on original website
Williamstown Participating in Mass Save Community Partnership
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town of Williamstown has been selected to participate in the 2022-2024 Community First Partnership offered by the local Mass Save sponsors, Berkshire Gas and National Grid. Williamstown is one of 30 communities selected to participate in this new initiative. Community members are invited to attend...
'I Am Water' Billboard Exhibit Speaks to Environmental Issue
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20-themed billboards across the city — and one in North Adams — aim to start a conversation about water issues. As a part of the "I Am Water" exhibition by ecoartspace and Our Humanity Matters, five billboards featuring artwork that speaks to the power of water will be featured in Berkshire County and one over the state border in New Lebanon, N.Y.
Bird Observatory Director Speaking at Pittsfield Green Drinks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The director of Berkshire Bird Observatory, Ben Nickley, will speak at the September Pittsfield Green Drinks hybrid event on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Nickley will discuss BBO's current research projects and will also show some of the many pictures of birds in hands captured this year and relate stories from BBO’s pilot spring, summer, and fall seasons at Jug End State Reservation. The in-person Pittsfield Green Drinks will start at 5 p.m. at Berkshire Environmental Action Team's Environmental Leadership & Education Center, 20 Chapel St.
Pittsfield 'Dunks' for Childhood Cancer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Signs of survivors, fighters, and fallen angels from childhood cancer lined the parking lot of Walmart as community members gathered to "dunk" their peers in an effort to raise funds to fight the illness. Two local moms, Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino, whose lives were greatly...
Williams College Coach Joe Doyle Recognized
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Longtime Williams College assistant football coach and now manager of football operations Joe Doyle has been named to the USA Lacrosse Massachusetts Hall of Fame. Doyle played lacrosse at UMass in 1963 and 1964 and was an original and longtime Western Mass lacrosse official. Field Hockey. BABSON...
BCC Evacuees Pilot Program Helps Students get Employed
PITTSFIELD, MA — In the spring of 2022, Berkshire Community College (BCC) enrolled 20 Afghan evacuees in a pilot program designed to teach them English and help assimilate them into American life. Sixteen of the 20 students completed the course and more than half the students were employed at local businesses.
Pittsfield Sets Special Meeting for Deming Park Improvements
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, on the proposed parking improvements to Deming Park that have sparked concern from abutters. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Sacred Heart Church on Elm Street, which is across...
Mohawk Soaring Club Celebrates 70th Anniversary Sept. 10 and 11
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The weekend of Sept. 10 and 11 will see the skies filled with colorful gliders as the Mohawk Soaring Club celebrates its 70th anniversary with a fly-in/tow-in event. The event will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the Club...
New Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Available
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems will begin providing the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in September and October. The latest vaccine to combat COVID-19 is designed to provide protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that currently make up the vast majority of novel coronavirus cases in the United States.
Local Writer and Artist wins Honeybee Creative Nonfiction Award
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — An essay by local writer and artist Suzi Banks Baum has won the Honeybee Creative Nonfiction award from The Good Life Review. Baum's winning essay, "Connect: Disconnect" was inspired by the New York Times Magazine cover article by Merritt Tierce entitled "The Abortion I Didn't Have." Baum's essay delves into adolescent life, sexual exploration, sexual identity, confusion, and education or lack thereof in midwestern American culture in the 1970s.
21 Years Later, Veterans Mark 9/11 at Pittsfield Monument
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, local veterans gathered around the city's Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial to honor the "true one percenters" who answered the call to fight for their country in a time of great need. "Today, it's been 7,665 days...
Florida Man Killed in Saturday Motorcycle Crash
FLORIDA, Mass. — A Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. State Police say the 44-year-old man, who was not identified, was operating his 2007 Harley-Davidson in River Road when it crashed at about 8:11. Troopers from the Cheshire barracks, Florida Fire Department and Northern Berkshire...
AYJ Fund Raises Awareness of Childhood Cancer
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — An average of 42 children are diagnosed with cancer every day in American and more than 40,000 undergo treatment for cancer each year. The majority will develop chronic ailments and severe and life-threatening conditions from those treatments. And while the five-year survival rate is now 80 percent, children with brain cancer can have a survival rate of less than 1 percent.
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
Pittsfield Run Remembers Murdered Tennessee Jogger Eliza Fletcher
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Backlit by the first glow of sunlight over the hills east of the city and sporting a T-shirt with the slogan “Women run the world,” Shiobbean Lemme calls the predawn hours “the best time of the day.”. “To get this view, you have...
Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule Sept. 12 to 16
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Sept. 12 to 16, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Sept. 12 – Tuesday, Sept. 13: Milling on West Street (from Francis Avenue to 200 feet east of Hurlbut Street, both sides), Southern Avenue, and Federico Drive.
Clark Art First Sundays Free Program Returns Oct. 2
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sundays Free program returns on Sunday, Oct. 2, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with a series of special activities offered from 1 to 4 p.m. October’s theme is...
Williams Men's Soccer Ties at Babson
BABSON PARK, Mass. -- The Babson College men's soccer team scored in the 81st minute Sunday to earn a 1-1 tie against Williams. Henry Osborn scored for the visitors, who got four saves from Ben Diffley. Williams (1-0-2) hosts Bates on Saturday. Women's Soccer. MANCHESTER, Vt. -- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps scored midway...
Pittsfield Girls Get Offensive But Fall at South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – The South Hadley girls soccer team Friday defeated Pittsfield, 5-2. Cecelia Supranowicz and Randi Duquette each scored a goal for the Generals, who were shut out in their season opener earlier this week. “We showed improvements in attack, which was refreshing,” Pittsfield coach Harold Asher...
Pittsfield Boys Soccer Gets Draw at Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Will Kinne stopped four shots to earn a shutout in goal as the Pittsfield boys soccer team Thursday opened the season with a 0-0 tie at Westfield. Pittsfield coach Neill Brandon said that junior defender played a strong game for the Generals, who got an offensive spark off the bench from Makai Shepardson.
