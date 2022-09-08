ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

McIlroy Calls For 'Fresh Blood' Ahead Of European Ryder Cup Rebuild

By Jeff Kimber
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0jnV_0hmt3Ckx00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has called for “fresh blood” in the European Ryder Cup team when Luke Donald’s team face the USA in Rome next year.

While a ruling on whether those who have moved to LIV Golf will be allowed to play is still awaited, the World No.3 thinks it’s time to move on from some of the veterans and bring in some new players. Europe’s all-time record points scorer, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood, who has made the joint most appearances for Europe with 11 and would join Phil Mickelson as joint all-time if he did make Donald’s team, are among those now playing the LIV Tour.

McIlroy told Sky Sports: “When I think about the guys that have went from the Tour, especially this Tour, their best days are behind them - and I think they would concede that as well - so we have to think about the future of the European team. We’ve got a group of seven players, a core seven I think, and we need to fill that extra five with young, ambitious players.

”We need to blood a few new people in Rome and regardless of the result in Rome, I think that will ultimately be a really good thing for the European Ryder Cup team because you’re bringing fresh blood in and it’s a little bit of a rebuild at this point but I think that’s what we need.

"That's the future of The Ryder Cup, the Højgaards, Bobby Mac, whoever else is coming up. Like they are the future of The Ryder Cup Team. That's what we should be like thinking about and talking about."

McIlroy's relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates Westwood, Garcia and Ian Poulter appears to have deteriorated, though the Northern Irishman says that is down to changes they have made, not him.

“I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute," said McIlroy. "I haven't done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. So I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven't done anything differently.”

Qualification for the Ryder Cup - which will be held at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next September - starts with this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Donald’s team will feature the top three each from the European and world points lists, plus six captain’s picks. To make the team, players must be members of the DP World Tour, and while LIV players can currently continue to play and earn points there, that is only while the pause on sanctions is in place ahead of a full court hearing in February.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers in sight of leaders at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series. The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round. McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy (T-3) wants to pull off FedExCup, Race to Dubai 'double'

After winning the PGA Tour's season-long title, Rory McIlroy wants more. The Northern Irishman overtook world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, at East Lake for the FedExCup crown and $18 million. Now, he finds himself across the pond at the BMW PGA Championship — the DP World Tour's flagship event — sitting T-3, one stroke off the lead at 11 under, after closing his round with consecutive birdies on Saturday.
GOLF
Reuters

Golf-McIlroy says LIV has strained relationship with ex-Ryder Cup team mates

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said his relationship with some of his former Ryder Cup team mates has been damaged by their decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among 17 players from the LIV Golf Series who will participate at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where McIlroy is also playing.
GOLF
24/7 Wall St.

Greatest Fighter Pilots in Aviation History

A critical failure but a popular success, the movie “Top Gun” illustrates what seems to be an undeniable truth, fighter pilots are a separate breed. They are exceedingly driven risk-takers, with athletic prowess and quick intelligence. Often, they are Tom Cruise cocky. (If you’re a fan, these are Tom Cruise’s biggest and best movies.)  And […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

119
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy