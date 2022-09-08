Effective: 2022-09-12 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is most likely to develop in low- lying areas. Other spots may see frost on rooftops while ground temperatures remain just above freezing.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO