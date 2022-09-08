Read full article on original website
Gregg County Fair kicks off for 2022, what to expect
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It’s that time of the year again: opening day for the Gregg County Fair is here! The fair opens at 6 p.m. and crews have been setting up on Friday, getting ready for the next nine days of fun. Some of the rides were being tested earlier on Friday, and East […]
A Fair, Car Show, Art Show, Triathlon And More Happening This Weekend In East Texas
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and I'm sure the question is going to come up, if it hasn't already, "what are we going to do this weekend?" There are plenty of activities and events taking place this weekend throughout East Texas. Looking at the forecast, it appears as...
Children’s Park of Tyler gets new bear statues in honor of longtime supporter
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New “triplets” have settled into the Children’s Park of Tyler, and they welcomed them just in time for National Teddy Bear Day. The triplets are located right by Franklin Falls, according to a post from the Children’s Park of Tyler. They were donated in honor of a supporter who has stood […]
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
Friends celebrate 101st birthday of East Texas roughneck
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - September 7, 1921. That was the day Ray Barnard was born, which makes today his one-hundred first birthday. Ray Barnard lives at Arabella of Kilgore and to celebrate year 101, he celebrated with a trip to the East Texas Oil Museum. He lost his sight a few years back, but that hasn’t slowed him down much thanks to friends like Reece Nichols. They were checking out an old truck.
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day. Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together...
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Gene Ponder Collection to go up for auction in Marshall
MARSHALL — A huge car collection will hit the auction block in two weeks. Sotheby’s will be in East Texas later this month when they auction the Gene Ponder Collection. Housed in a custom-built museum and state-of-the-art garages in Marshall, the collection boasts more than 120 cars, motorcycles, and boats, along with an expansive selection of automobilia. Worth an estimated $20 million, the collection has automobile models spanning 92 years. The highlight is a 1960 Mercedes Benz 300 SL roadster worth an estimated $1.9 million. Those wanting to place bids can attend the onsite auction in Marshall from September 22-24.
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
Will La Niña Cause A More Severe Texas Winter Season Than Usual?
Let's be honest with one another for a moment. Texans certainly cannot wait for cooler temperatures in the state. We're all tired of 90 degree weather aren't we?. Now thankfully, at least in the mornings, cooler temps have made it a little bit easier to wake up to. But the warm temps are still around for now. But while we look forward, there's also a chance that severe weather could be around the corner for Texas in the Winter.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
Lady Mustangs fall in five sets to Mineola
The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs took to the court at home on Sept. 2, and welcomed the Lady Jackets from ...
Hughes Springs Receives Funding for Housing Program
Residents of Hughes Springs who currently live in substandard housing now can apply for housing grants. The City of Hughes ...
Is This Marshall Road Really The Most Haunted in Texas?
It's Just Like the Setting of a Scary Movie. An old red dirt road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
