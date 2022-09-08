Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
NOLA.com
Back to the St. Tammany markets
Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish. In addition to locally grown crops, plus meat, poultry and seafood produced close to home, many markets also include art and other hand crafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations.
NOLA.com
Fire erupts over Lake Lery after loose barge hits pipeline in St. Bernard Parish
Fire erupted over Lake Lery in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday after a barge broke loose and struck a natural gas pipeline, said Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Courreges said the underwater pipeline in question is a federal interstate line under the jurisdiction of the...
NOLA.com
Teacher, staff raises included in nearly $500 million budget OK'd by St. Tammany School Board
The St. Tammany Parish School Board has approved a budget of near $500 million for the current fiscal year that includes payraises for teachers and other school employees. The $487.5 million budget the School Board unanimously adopted Thursday represents a slight jump over the school district's projected $479.6 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Though the district's fiscal year begins July 1, the board often doesn't approve a budget until September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Gunman sought in Slidell area shooting Thursday night
Authorities in St. Tammany are searching for a man they say shot another man Thursday night in the Slidell area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man being sought at Keith Cotton, 18. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, authorities said. In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's...
NOLA.com
Stat leaders, standings through Week 1 for St. Tammany Parish football teams
District 6-5A Team | Dist. | Overall. NOTE: Asterisk represents games worth of stats, not necessarily how many games a player or team has played. Some statistics taken from St. Tammany Farmer reports. To report missing stats, please email jhalm@sttammanyfarmer.net. Statistics only listed for players of teams from St. Tammany...
Comments / 0