Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
These tiny homes are 3D printed from 100,000 recycled plastic bottles
Backyard cottages have been hailed as a way to quickly add new rental space in cities with a shortage of housing. But they’re typically expensive to build. In L.A., where the city government has been trying to nudge homeowners to build more ADUs, or accessory dwelling units, the average construction price for a new cottage starts at $150,000 and goes up to around $350,000, not including building plans, engineering work, and other expenses.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture
There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
Is Light Wood Furniture And Home Decor Coming Back In Style?
More and more people are moving away from using metal or exposed brick in their spaces -- and that's allowing for natural wood to take more of a featured role.
Soak & Sleep Egyptian cotton vs French linen: How to pick the perfect bedding
Call it a symptom of uncertain times, or a rebellious splashing of cash just when we need to tighten our purse strings, but luxury bedding is on the up. Now more than ever, our bedrooms are a sanctuary in which to recoil from the stresses of the outside world and hibernate in a cosy bunker of our own making. French linen and Egyptian cotton pieces are rarely cheap but given that we spend approximately a third of our lives between the sheets, there’s little need to justify an expensive purchase on the bedding front.This is a worthy investment that you...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Rug For Your Outdoor Space
Adding a rug to your outdoor space can create a more cozy and intimate space, and there are tons of options. Here's one of the best rugs for your outdoor space.
domino
Jenni Kayne and Staub Just Made West Coast–Meets–French Countryside Cookware
Designer, tastemaker, and all-around creative curator Jenni Kayne has dabbled in everything from apparel to home decor to cleaning supplies. No matter what product she launches (even a voluminous bottle of dish soap), it’s always imbued with her California-cool, minimalist vibe. Her signature style is marked by calming neutrals, modern silhouettes, and clean lines—and the same goes for her latest collaboration with classic French cookware brand Staub (which also happens to be one of our favorite Dutch oven makers) that dropped earlier this week.
architizer.com
Lefteris Tsikandilakis Designs Luxurious Elysium Caved Villas Concept
Elysium Caved Villas – The villas are located in Agia Pelagia, in Heraklion Crete and consist of 5 caved villas, each one with its own private pool. The villas are totally implemented in the landscape and provide a unique sensation of luxury. A horizontal slot, creates a void in the terrain and navigates the villas towards the view, while maintaining the organic form of the landscape with the reset of the existing topography. An artificial cave is created, a space below the level of the natural ground, with close communication with the earth, but with a great protection from it. In that way an unobstructed view towards the sea is achieved, while on the same time you have the feeling that you are protected inside the earth.
yankodesign.com
Beach accessory collection can also be used in the city
If you don’t go to the beach often, you probably do not invest that much into buying beach accessories that are meant only to be used occasionally. But what if it’s something that you can use both when you go on your seaside vacations or when you’re just living your life in the concrete jungle? And what if they’re actually well-designed and even better, what if they sport an eco-friendly and sustainable design? This collection is all of the above and may interest both casual beachgoers and city living individuals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Classic Home Goods Brand Thinks it's Found the Ultimate Luxury
Anyone that identifies as a member of Gen X likely remembers the rise of home decor store Restoration Hardware (RH) in malls in the late '90s. Often considered to be a direct competitor to Williams Sonoma (WSM) Pottery Barn, but sporting a chic, New York-inspired aesthetic rather than an elegant country living approach, Restoration Hardware was a popular choice for those who preferred more modern-looking furniture.
Are Wall Sconces Coming Back In Style?
A stalwart in decorating for their function and form, wall sconces have always been a mainstay of interior design, and they continue to be appealing.
Comments / 0