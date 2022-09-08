ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8eaU_0hmsj1xd00

TOKYO — (AP) — Global stock benchmarks mostly rose Thursday as investors closely watched a European central bank meeting and sought to juggle concerns about inflation and recession.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% to 6,113.98 in early trading, while Germany's DAX slipped nearly 0.1% to 12,904.97. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 7,269.52. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down nearly 0.1% at 31,559.00. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% to 3,976.25.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.3% to finish at 28,065.28. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.8% to 6,848.70. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,384.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.0% to 18,854.62, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% to 3,235.59.

Somewhat reassuring to market watchers was Japan's revised seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, for the second quarter, which was revised upward to an annual rate of 3.5% growth, better than the initial estimate of 2.2%.

Data showed private consumption and business spending are holding up in the world's third-largest economy, which has managed to grow for three straight quarters. The on-quarter growth for GDP, the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was revised upward to 0.9% from 0.5%. The annual numbers show how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.

“Economic conditions in the region will continue to be in focus, with China’s trade balance data yesterday revealing challenges in both external and domestic demand,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore. China’s trade weakened in August as high energy prices, inflation and anti-virus measures weighed on global and Chinese consumer demand, and imports of Russian oil and gas surged.

Investors are also watching for what may happen with interest rates at the European Central Bank's meeting, as well as for comments from U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell later Thursday.

Market focus remains on the highest inflation in decades and the Fed's attempt to rein it in with high interest rates. The U.S. central bank has already raised rates four times this year and markets expect it to deliver another jumbo-sized increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in two weeks.

The central bank has been clear about its determination to continue raising rates until it feels that inflation is leveling off or cooling. In June, Fed officials projected that the benchmark rate will reach a range of 3.25% to 3.5% by year’s end and roughly a half percentage point more in 2023.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 6 cents to $82.00 a barrel. U.S. crude oil prices slid 5.7% Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 5 cents to $88.05 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 144.04 yen from 143.74 yen. The euro was little changed at $1.00.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
STOCKS
msn.com

U.S. stock futures tick lower on report Fed headed for 75 basis point hike

U.S. stock futures slipped back into negative territory Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal said policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior Fed officials,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
investing.com

European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump

(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Japan#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#European#Ftse 100#S P Asx 200#Hang Seng#Data
The Associated Press

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar slides as investors balance positions ahead of U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting. On the week,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Benzinga

A Weaker U.S. Dollar Helps Strengthen Stocks

(Friday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on a day light on economic news. Investors look to end the shortened trading week on a positive note as the S&P 500 futures were up 0.69% ahead of the opening bell. If the bulls can hold on to these gains, they’ll have three-day winning streak heading into the weekend.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Market Volatility Falls Further As US Stocks Settle Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday as investors digested recent hawkish comments from Fed officials. Markets are now expecting the Fed to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at this month's policy meeting. Data released Thursday showed jobless claims dropping to a three-month low last week. The European Central...
STOCKS
Business Insider

US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped around 193 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Federal Reserve Bank of...
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy