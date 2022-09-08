ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lanny Keller: Legislators are quick to blame as underfunded agencies fail

In the Army, a general once told me, when something very bad happens on a base, you sack the commanding officer and then send in a team to figure out what really went wrong. John Bel Edwards made captain in the 82nd Airborne, but he’s not as cynical as the generals. He doesn’t want to sack his company’s officers before he knows what really went wrong.
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
Teacher, staff raises included in nearly $500 million budget OK'd by St. Tammany School Board

The St. Tammany Parish School Board has approved a budget of near $500 million for the current fiscal year that includes payraises for teachers and other school employees. The $487.5 million budget the School Board unanimously adopted Thursday represents a slight jump over the school district's projected $479.6 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Though the district's fiscal year begins July 1, the board often doesn't approve a budget until September.
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.

If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
Back to the St. Tammany markets

Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish. In addition to locally grown crops, plus meat, poultry and seafood produced close to home, many markets also include art and other hand crafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations.

