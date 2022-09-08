Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Lanny Keller: Legislators are quick to blame as underfunded agencies fail
In the Army, a general once told me, when something very bad happens on a base, you sack the commanding officer and then send in a team to figure out what really went wrong. John Bel Edwards made captain in the 82nd Airborne, but he’s not as cynical as the generals. He doesn’t want to sack his company’s officers before he knows what really went wrong.
KTBS
Jeff Landry appears to launch Louisiana governor bid at gator hunt attended by Trump Jr.
LAFAYETTE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to be using his annual alligator hunt, his biggest annual political fundraising event, to launch a long-expected bid for governor, passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to...
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
NOLA.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards backs child protection agency head despite calls to clean house
Despite calls to clean house at the beleaguered state agency in charge of looking after vulnerable children, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he supports the efforts being made by the head of the Department of Children and Family Services to address a series of missteps that include the deaths of some children.
NOLA.com
Teacher, staff raises included in nearly $500 million budget OK'd by St. Tammany School Board
The St. Tammany Parish School Board has approved a budget of near $500 million for the current fiscal year that includes payraises for teachers and other school employees. The $487.5 million budget the School Board unanimously adopted Thursday represents a slight jump over the school district's projected $479.6 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Though the district's fiscal year begins July 1, the board often doesn't approve a budget until September.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
A Louisiana law keeps special needs kids from getting care — one woman wants to change it
In a recent lawsuit, the Louisiana Department of Health admitted what every parent of a special needs child knows: There is always a need for more care for this population. Parents need time away from the rigors of child-rearing, whether it be to work, run errands, or simply have time to themselves.
L'Observateur
St. John ROV shares important dates for 2022 election
LAPLACE — Tuesday, October 11 will be the last day to register by mail or in person for the Tuesday, November 8 Congressional Primary, according to Russell Jack, registrar of voters for St. John the Baptist Parish. Early Voting Week will take place from Tuesday, October 25 to Tuesday,...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today
Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
NOLA.com
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.
If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
NOLA.com
Back to the St. Tammany markets
Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish. In addition to locally grown crops, plus meat, poultry and seafood produced close to home, many markets also include art and other hand crafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
