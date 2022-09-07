Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ukraine Forces Retake Control of Key Russian Stronghold
Ukraine announced major advancements in a strategic military counteroffensive against Russian forces, retaking a vital city and causing thousands of Russian soldiers to retreat from territory in northeastern Ukraine that they had held since the start of the war in late February. Ukrainian forces reported Saturday that they had gained...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Final Reactor at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switched Off
Kyiv — Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity. "Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the...
Voice of America
Europeans Doubt Iran's Intentions in Nuclear Talks, Sparking Tehran's Ire
PARIS/VIENNA — France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:54 a.m.: Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area.
Voice of America
Turkey-Greece Tensions Could Disrupt NATO Unity, Experts Warn
Washington — Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, have been at loggerheads for decades over territorial and airspace claims in and over the Aegean Sea. As the historic rivals escalate their war of words, analysts warn about the risk of current tension spilling into NATO business at a time when there is a need to focus on unity against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Pushed Back to Northeast Border
Ukraine claimed Monday it had recaptured several more villages in the northeastern part of the country, pushing some Russian forces back to the border between the two countries. After months of only incremental territorial gains and losses by Kyiv’s and Moscow’s forces, Ukrainian leaders exulted in the sudden advance since...
Voice of America
IAEA Chief: Russia, Ukraine Interested in Protection Zone Around Nuclear Plant
Ukraine and Russia have expressed interest in a proposal put forward by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to create a protection zone around the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said. Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and asking many questions about the...
Voice of America
Ukraine Presses New Offensive as Russian Troops Retreat From Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian forces advanced their counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine Sunday, looking to take advantage of Russian troop withdrawals from the northeastern Kharkiv region in a retreat that may have changed the course of the nearly seven-month conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy derided the Russians in his nightly video address Saturday, saying,...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s “Operational Defeat” in Kharkiv
Ukraine continues making gains on the ground as Russian forces withdraw. So what’s the biggest takeaway from this weekend’s developments? Also, a group of friends is using food to raise funds to help those affected by the war.
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'
Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
The Next Record-Breaking Crisis Putin Is Dragging Us Into
It’s a new school year in Russia and the kids are learning the darndest things about the achievements of Vladimir Putin.“This is unique,” the Russian president recently told a group of enthusiastic youngsters as he unveiled the 460-foot tall Sun of Moscow ferris wheel (16 feet higher than the London Eye). “There’s nothing like that in Europe!”Thanks to Putin’s ambition to make his regime first in everything, Guinness World Records last year certified that Russians choreographed the most folks ever to stand on a bed of nails (151); whipped up the largest slab of coagulated milk (2,153 pounds), and clocked...
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims New Gains Against Russian Troops
Ukraine claimed Monday it had re-taken several more villages from Russian troops as part of an ongoing counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine. The counteroffensive forced Russia to withdraw troops from several areas in recent days. News agencies reported that thousands of Russian forces had withdrawn from areas around the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Izium.
Voice of America
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Voice of America
Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began
LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Voice of America
Albania Suffers 2nd Cyberattack, Blames Iran
Tirana, Albania — Albania has suffered a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said Saturday, blaming Iran which Tirana also accused of an earlier assault on its digital systems. "The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the...
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered stirring video remarks this weekend that doubled down on his commitment to defeat the invaders completely, to push them out of the borders of Ukraine.We can’t know whether that goal will be achieved, or if it is how long it will take. But what we can see, yet again, is that Vladimir...
Ukraine has taken back 6,000 sq km from Russia in just 12 days, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his troops have liberated over 6,000 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country in just 12 days of September.Since its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has captured an estimated one-fifth of the country’s overall 600,000 sq km of territory.After 200 days of war, Mr Zelensky in a late-night address on Monday, said: “From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have liberated more than 6,000 sq km of the territory of Ukraine – in the east and south.”Vladimir Putin’s troops had made the biggest inroads...
Voice of America
IMF Eyes Expanded Access to Emergency Aid for Food Shock
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be...
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll
Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
