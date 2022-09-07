ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Voice of America

Ukraine Forces Retake Control of Key Russian Stronghold

Ukraine announced major advancements in a strategic military counteroffensive against Russian forces, retaking a vital city and causing thousands of Russian soldiers to retreat from territory in northeastern Ukraine that they had held since the start of the war in late February. Ukrainian forces reported Saturday that they had gained...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Ukraine Says Final Reactor at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switched Off

Kyiv — Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity. "Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Europeans Doubt Iran's Intentions in Nuclear Talks, Sparking Tehran's Ire

PARIS/VIENNA — France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore...
WORLD
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:54 a.m.: Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Turkey-Greece Tensions Could Disrupt NATO Unity, Experts Warn

Washington — Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, have been at loggerheads for decades over territorial and airspace claims in and over the Aegean Sea. As the historic rivals escalate their war of words, analysts warn about the risk of current tension spilling into NATO business at a time when there is a need to focus on unity against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
Voice of America

Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Pushed Back to Northeast Border

Ukraine claimed Monday it had recaptured several more villages in the northeastern part of the country, pushing some Russian forces back to the border between the two countries. After months of only incremental territorial gains and losses by Kyiv’s and Moscow’s forces, Ukrainian leaders exulted in the sudden advance since...
POLITICS
Voice of America

IAEA Chief: Russia, Ukraine Interested in Protection Zone Around Nuclear Plant

Ukraine and Russia have expressed interest in a proposal put forward by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to create a protection zone around the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said. Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and asking many questions about the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Ukraine Presses New Offensive as Russian Troops Retreat From Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian forces advanced their counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine Sunday, looking to take advantage of Russian troop withdrawals from the northeastern Kharkiv region in a retreat that may have changed the course of the nearly seven-month conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy derided the Russians in his nightly video address Saturday, saying,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'

Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

The Next Record-Breaking Crisis Putin Is Dragging Us Into

It’s a new school year in Russia and the kids are learning the darndest things about the achievements of Vladimir Putin.“This is unique,” the Russian president recently told a group of enthusiastic youngsters as he unveiled the 460-foot tall Sun of Moscow ferris wheel (16 feet higher than the London Eye). “There’s nothing like that in Europe!”Thanks to Putin’s ambition to make his regime first in everything, Guinness World Records last year certified that Russians choreographed the most folks ever to stand on a bed of nails (151); whipped up the largest slab of coagulated milk (2,153 pounds), and clocked...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine Claims New Gains Against Russian Troops

Ukraine claimed Monday it had re-taken several more villages from Russian troops as part of an ongoing counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine. The counteroffensive forced Russia to withdraw troops from several areas in recent days. News agencies reported that thousands of Russian forces had withdrawn from areas around the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Izium.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say

Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began

LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Albania Suffers 2nd Cyberattack, Blames Iran

Tirana, Albania — Albania has suffered a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said Saturday, blaming Iran which Tirana also accused of an earlier assault on its digital systems. "The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered stirring video remarks this weekend that doubled down on his commitment to defeat the invaders completely, to push them out of the borders of Ukraine.We can’t know whether that goal will be achieved, or if it is how long it will take. But what we can see, yet again, is that Vladimir...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine has taken back 6,000 sq km from Russia in just 12 days, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his troops have liberated over 6,000 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country in just 12 days of September.Since its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has captured an estimated one-fifth of the country’s overall 600,000 sq km of territory.After 200 days of war, Mr Zelensky in a late-night address on Monday, said: “From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have liberated more than 6,000 sq km of the territory of Ukraine – in the east and south.”Vladimir Putin’s troops had made the biggest inroads...
POLITICS
Voice of America

IMF Eyes Expanded Access to Emergency Aid for Food Shock

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be...
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll

Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide

Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
WORLD

