Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton NJ

Just as one might not know about the magnificent Boonton Falls, it’s just as easy to not know about Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton. They both sit in a residential area and aren’t immediately visible from the roadways, especially when you’re driving down Main Street. And if you traveling through Downtown Boonton you might not know either of these fabulous locations exist.
Somerset County 4-H Association to host rummage sale

The Somerset County 4-H Association Rummage Sale will be held on Sept. from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Rummage Sale is one of our favorite fundraisers because all the money we make from the event goes directly to the Somerset County 4-H Association to help support The Ted Blum 4-H Center which hosts our over 60+ clubs throughout the year as well as special events for both members and the public,” said Mellissa Smutko, Somerset County 4-H Association member and Rummage Sale organizer.
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Morristown’s Jennisis Hylton wins NJ crown in national competition

First, she won audience choice honors at Morristown Onstage with her step drill team. Now, Jennisis Hylton is a queen. Not bad for 10 years old. Jennisis was crowned New Jersey state queen in the preteen division of the National American Miss competition last week in Reston, VA. WATCH VIDEO!
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
