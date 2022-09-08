Read full article on original website
Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton NJ
Just as one might not know about the magnificent Boonton Falls, it’s just as easy to not know about Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton. They both sit in a residential area and aren’t immediately visible from the roadways, especially when you’re driving down Main Street. And if you traveling through Downtown Boonton you might not know either of these fabulous locations exist.
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Somerset County 4-H Association to host rummage sale
The Somerset County 4-H Association Rummage Sale will be held on Sept. from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Rummage Sale is one of our favorite fundraisers because all the money we make from the event goes directly to the Somerset County 4-H Association to help support The Ted Blum 4-H Center which hosts our over 60+ clubs throughout the year as well as special events for both members and the public,” said Mellissa Smutko, Somerset County 4-H Association member and Rummage Sale organizer.
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
A N.J. family remembers. Mourning 9/11 21 years later. (PHOTOS)
The park was quiet except for the chirping of crickets and an occasional plane flying overhead. The gray, cloudy day was well suited for remembering those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Hundreds turned out for a ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11th Memorial on Sunday,...
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Morristown’s Jennisis Hylton wins NJ crown in national competition
First, she won audience choice honors at Morristown Onstage with her step drill team. Now, Jennisis Hylton is a queen. Not bad for 10 years old. Jennisis was crowned New Jersey state queen in the preteen division of the National American Miss competition last week in Reston, VA. WATCH VIDEO!
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this Fall
The fall season in New Jersey always brings beautiful foliage, pumpkin patches, and plenty of spooky attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and scariest corn mazes in the state, look no further than The Field of Terror. A day and night time destination that's perfect for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.
Ooey-Gooey Goodness: This NY Based Cookie Chain Is About to Open in NJ!
Cookie lovers unite! The cookie industry is growing stronger in New Jersey!. Have you ever heard of Chip City? Maybe not, because they're a budding new cookie chain based out of New York City. But now it's making its mark here in New Jersey!. According to NJ.com, Chip City will...
Vazquez Hermanos Circus 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets, schedule, promo codes
We’re not clowning around when we say you can’t miss the Vazquez Hermanos Circus. The traveling circus, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, is bringing its daredevil motorcycle stunts, acrobatics, juggling, clowns and magic to cities across New Jersey and New York. That includes stops in Paramus’ Westfield...
Englewood, NJ house for sale has Rock Band stage in living room
I’m sure I’m one of many in New Jersey constantly searching real estate sites looking for the best deal and praying not to get outbid. It’s almost becoming impossible to find your dream home within your budget and it’s just a headache at this point. But...
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary Delight
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with history, look no further than this family-owned restaurant in Morris County. This steakhouse has been serving up some of the state's best steaks for nearly 90 years. Keep reading to learn more.
