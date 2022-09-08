Read full article on original website
Del Oro gets high marks on depth in 41-6 win at River Valley
The Del Oro High football team did a depth check of its reserves in a 41-6 rout of River Valley on Friday night in Yuba City. Under a smoke-hazed harvest moon, the Golden Eagles harvested 41 points against a game but outmatched Falcon squad. The Eagles’ Thomas Graham II raced 87 yards in 12 seconds with the opening kickoff to put Del Oro up by seven. After a three-and-out by River Valley, Kainoa Acia capped a four-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush. Acia carried for three plays and quarterback Caden Pinnick hit tight end Cade Lawley for 22 yards in the drive.
Game of the Week: Las Plumas at Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley stormed past the Thunderbirds 48-0 in this week's Game of the Week.
Some local high school football games delayed, extra safety procedures in place amid heat wave
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Despite it still being over 100 degrees at kickoff Thursday night for Chico High at Yuba City, dozens of Chico fans made the hour drive to watch the Panthers. “I mean, if he can come to practice every night and practice even in the heat and...
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland celebrates Opening Day
Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun. Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm.
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
Power is back on for 2,937 PG&E customers in Orland area
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 12:54 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and power was restored shortly before 11 p.m.
State Route 70 is now open to one-way traffic control
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that State Route 70 is now open to 24/7, one-way traffic control as of noon on Saturday. Caltrans also says that there could be up to 30-minute delays following the full closure for culvert replacement at Opapee Creek. This is three days before the...
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday.
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]
One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
Man who escaped Butte County Jail caught in Oroville
OROVILLE — The man who escaped from Butte County Jail on Aug. 31 is back in custody. Butte County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Coordinator Megan McCann said that sheriff’s detectives were following up on leads in South Oroville when one of them saw Miles Bondley in the south Oroville area.
Nevada County Official Arrested in Connection to Murder of Las Vegas Reporter Jeff German
Police have arrested a Nevada county official in connection to the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, the Review-Journal reported Wednesday. The arrest comes 3 days after German was killed in a stabbing. Robert Telles was arrested soon after police served a warrant on his home and vehicle...
