Maxwell, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Del Oro gets high marks on depth in 41-6 win at River Valley

The Del Oro High football team did a depth check of its reserves in a 41-6 rout of River Valley on Friday night in Yuba City. Under a smoke-hazed harvest moon, the Golden Eagles harvested 41 points against a game but outmatched Falcon squad. The Eagles’ Thomas Graham II raced 87 yards in 12 seconds with the opening kickoff to put Del Oro up by seven. After a three-and-out by River Valley, Kainoa Acia capped a four-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush. Acia carried for three plays and quarterback Caden Pinnick hit tight end Cade Lawley for 22 yards in the drive.
LOOMIS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland celebrates Opening Day

Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun. Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm.
WHEATLAND, CA
FOX40

Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested

OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power is back on for 2,937 PG&E customers in Orland area

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 12:54 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and power was restored shortly before 11 p.m.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

State Route 70 is now open to one-way traffic control

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that State Route 70 is now open to 24/7, one-way traffic control as of noon on Saturday. Caltrans also says that there could be up to 30-minute delays following the full closure for culvert replacement at Opapee Creek. This is three days before the...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Football
FOX40

Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5.   California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]

One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Man who escaped Butte County Jail caught in Oroville

OROVILLE — The man who escaped from Butte County Jail on Aug. 31 is back in custody. Butte County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Coordinator Megan McCann said that sheriff’s detectives were following up on leads in South Oroville when one of them saw Miles Bondley in the south Oroville area.
OROVILLE, CA

