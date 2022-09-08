ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

ESPN

Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz ahead of rival's final fight on UFC contract

Nate Diaz has received an enormous amount of support heading into the final fight of his UFC contract on Saturday, including from his old rival, Conor McGregor. McGregor took the time to congratulate Diaz on fulfilling his contract on Saturday, via his personal social media. The two fought twice in 2016, splitting the rivalry at 1-1. There has been speculation of a third fight for a long time, but it has yet to come to fruition.
UFC
FanSided

The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 279 loss

UFC 279 could see at least one fighter getting cut if they lose again. UFC 279 is going to be the end of the road, at least for now, for Nate Diaz in the UFC. The long-time fighter has long been rumored to be on his last fight of his current deal and with the starting of his new fight brand, and his desire to get into boxing, this may be the last time Diaz ever fights in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz

UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
UFC
FanSided

UFC 279: Tony Ferguson thinks he’s the only reason Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to UFC (video)

Tony Ferguson believes he’s the man to bring back the one that many call the GOAT. UFC 279 may be the last time that mixed martial arts fans get to see Nate Diaz in the Octagon. He and Khamzat Chimeav will battle in the main event, but they aren’t the only competitors to keep an eye on during Saturday’s event. Tony Ferguson is attempting to halt a four-fight losing streak, but he also has his eye on a former champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov and perhaps a stint on The Ultimate Fighter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live UFC 279 Coverage

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Nate Diaz (171 lbs.) vs. Tony Ferguson (171 lbs.) Khamzat Chimaev (178.5 lbs.)* vs. Kevin Holland (179.5 lbs.) – 180-pound catchweight. #14 Li Jingliang (170.5 lbs.) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179 lbs.) – 180-pound catchweight. #4 Irene Aldana (137.5 lbs.) vs. #10 Macy...
UFC
Yardbarker

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson set for UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev misses weight

Due to main eventer Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds Friday, the card for Saturday's UFC 279 has changed drastically. Nate Diaz will remain in the main event but will now fight former interim UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson instead at 170 pounds. The fight will be five rounds.
UFC
mmanews.com

Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV

