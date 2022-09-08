Read full article on original website
ESPN
Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz ahead of rival's final fight on UFC contract
Nate Diaz has received an enormous amount of support heading into the final fight of his UFC contract on Saturday, including from his old rival, Conor McGregor. McGregor took the time to congratulate Diaz on fulfilling his contract on Saturday, via his personal social media. The two fought twice in 2016, splitting the rivalry at 1-1. There has been speculation of a third fight for a long time, but it has yet to come to fruition.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor congratulates UFC 279’s ‘bonafide superstar’ Nate Diaz, trashes Khamzat for weight miss
The entire mixed martial arts (MMA) community will be on the edge of its seat for the return of Nate Diaz later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Diaz’s former foe, Conor McGregor.
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 279 loss
UFC 279 could see at least one fighter getting cut if they lose again. UFC 279 is going to be the end of the road, at least for now, for Nate Diaz in the UFC. The long-time fighter has long been rumored to be on his last fight of his current deal and with the starting of his new fight brand, and his desire to get into boxing, this may be the last time Diaz ever fights in the UFC.
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
Conor McGregor Says Khamzat Chimaev Should Have Been Pulled From UFC 279; ‘The Smirks on the Scale Were Enough for Me’
Khamzat Chimaev stepped onto the scale for the official UFC 279 weigh-in on Friday. The Swedish contender tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds, 7.5 pounds over the contractually obligated limit for his welterweight non-title main event with Nate Diaz. As a result, the entire event was in jeopardy. Fortunately for...
Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz
UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
UFC 279: Tony Ferguson thinks he’s the only reason Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to UFC (video)
Tony Ferguson believes he’s the man to bring back the one that many call the GOAT. UFC 279 may be the last time that mixed martial arts fans get to see Nate Diaz in the Octagon. He and Khamzat Chimeav will battle in the main event, but they aren’t the only competitors to keep an eye on during Saturday’s event. Tony Ferguson is attempting to halt a four-fight losing streak, but he also has his eye on a former champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov and perhaps a stint on The Ultimate Fighter.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live UFC 279 Coverage
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Nate Diaz (171 lbs.) vs. Tony Ferguson (171 lbs.) Khamzat Chimaev (178.5 lbs.)* vs. Kevin Holland (179.5 lbs.) – 180-pound catchweight. #14 Li Jingliang (170.5 lbs.) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179 lbs.) – 180-pound catchweight. #4 Irene Aldana (137.5 lbs.) vs. #10 Macy...
UFC 279 weigh-in video: Tony Ferguson on point for welterweight return vs. Li Jingliang
LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson is officially a welterweight for the first time in more than a decade after he and opponent Li Jingliang hit the divisional mark at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is seeking a fresh start by...
How UFC’s Best Handle Losing, Bruising and Cruising Inside the Octagon
Top-billed bouts lay bare the spectrum of emotions each and every fight night—and Saturday’s UFC 279 should prove no different.
Yardbarker
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson set for UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev misses weight
Due to main eventer Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds Friday, the card for Saturday's UFC 279 has changed drastically. Nate Diaz will remain in the main event but will now fight former interim UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson instead at 170 pounds. The fight will be five rounds.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills; Joe Rogan, Connor McGregor, others weigh in
Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) skills against professional MMA fighter Khai Wu in a video posted on Instagram last week. The video earned the attention of other famous fighters and UFC commentators, including Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor, and Sean O’Malley.
mmanews.com
Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279
UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
Dustin Poirier reportedly offers to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279
With the main event of UFC 279 uncertain, Dustin Poirier is willing to step in. This Saturday night, fans were supposed to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was supposed to be a rare non-title pay-per-view headliner. However, that will no longer be happening.
McGregor Shares Message for Rival Nate Diaz Ahead of UFC 279
The two fought each other twice in their UFC careers, with both fighters winning one bout.
