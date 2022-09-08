ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

Paradise Post

Paradise homebuilder charged with contracting without a license

OROVILLE — The owner of Aurora Ridge LLC has been arrested and charged with a felony count of contracting without a license in a declared disaster (Camp Fire) zone, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Jay Soderling, 63, of Aurora Ridge LLC has been subject of a...
PARADISE, CA
valcomnews.com

Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation

The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
benitolink.com

Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties

Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location

SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Pyrocumulus: What is it and how does it form?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you spent even a few seconds outside Thursday and looked east, it would've been impossible not to notice the big puffy cloud stretching miles into the sky. James from Roseville put it best: "It's right there in your face. It's actually quite a sight." It’s...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5.   California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Customers with SMUD can get a shade tree for free. Here’s how

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures. The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

