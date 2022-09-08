Read full article on original website
'It's kind of tough' | More than 20 million families drowning in utility debt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michelle Wilson lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. She's a single mother with four children. Even though she relies on family and friends for support, she says she's still struggling to make ends meet. "It's kind of tough," Wilson said. " But I make it work,...
Paradise Post
Paradise homebuilder charged with contracting without a license
OROVILLE — The owner of Aurora Ridge LLC has been arrested and charged with a felony count of contracting without a license in a declared disaster (Camp Fire) zone, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Jay Soderling, 63, of Aurora Ridge LLC has been subject of a...
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
valcomnews.com
Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation
The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
californiaglobe.com
Anonymous Letter to Assembly Lawmakers Alleges Abuse, Harassment of Sergeants-at-Arms by Chief
The California Globe is in receipt of a letter stating it is from an Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, recently sent to all members of the California State Assembly, as well as Assembly staffers, revealing alleged abuse and horrible work conditions in the legislature by the Assembly Chief Sergeant-at-Arms. The complaint alleges that...
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
California requests emergency energy amid 7-hour 'Flex Alert' | Outage Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. Update:. Almost all of the about 600 PG&E customers in Davis who lost power earlier Thursday now have their energy restored. The California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) issued a level 2 Energy Emergency Alert effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A level 2...
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A Day Hike On Hat Creek Tehama … Plus, Groundwater ‘Unsustainability’ Commission Puts Profit Over People
Congratulations on emerging sweaty but alive from the hellish temperatures of this past week. We hiked the Hat Creek trail out of Old Station just before Mother Earth turned up the burners. The trail is in Lassen National Forest and starts in the Cave Campground across Hwy 89 from Subway Cave.
kubaradio.com
Nor Cal Wildfire Update – Placer County Man Charged on Suspicion of Arson, Possession of Incendiary Device
(Nor Cal, CA)- – In El Dorado & Placer Counties to our southeast, the Mosquito Fire, just northeast of Auburn, continues to grow uncontained, almost tripling in size to 13,705 acres as of 8:34 last evening. Cal Fire also reports that at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd,...
Fox40
Mosquito Fire forecasted to impact air quality in Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has impacted the Sacramento area, including Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado Counties, according to the region’s air quality monitor. The smoke from the fire in Placer County, burning 15 miles east of Auburn, has led to unhealthy air levels...
Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location
SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
Pyrocumulus: What is it and how does it form?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you spent even a few seconds outside Thursday and looked east, it would've been impossible not to notice the big puffy cloud stretching miles into the sky. James from Roseville put it best: "It's right there in your face. It's actually quite a sight." It’s...
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday.
AOL Corp
California city sets record for the most days over 100°F — and summer isn't over yet
One day after setting its all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s blistering 116° Fahrenheit reading, Sacramento, Calif., bested another hot weather mark, recording its 42nd day in a single year of temperatures over 100°F. Set in 1998, the prior record for the most days in a calendar...
Customers with SMUD can get a shade tree for free. Here’s how
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures. The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s […]
