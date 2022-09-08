ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves beat A’s but fall out of first place

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EV972_0hmscMjW00

The Braves made it seven straight wins as they beat the A’s 7-3, but because the Mets won both games of their doubleheader with the Pirates, the Braves are now a half game out of first in the NL East.

Spencer Strider struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings for his tenth win of the year.

Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom both homered for the Braves as Atlanta has now won 11 straight against Oakland dating back to 2008.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Atlanta Braves take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves Mariners prediction and pick. Max Fried goes to the hill for the Braves, while George Kirby will start for the Mariners. Max Fried has a 2.48 ERA, the product of relentless consistency since a few rocky outings in […] The post MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Spencer Strider has become the Braves' star rookie starter

With just a month remaining in the 2022 regular season, some of the awards races are coming into view. The National League Rookie of the Year balloting will be a two-man show, with Braves teammates Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II battling one another for the hardware. Neither player entered the season as a favorite, but they’ve pulled away from the field with spectacular performances.
MLB
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy