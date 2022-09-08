Memphis shooting rampage leaves at least four dead, three injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man who went on a shooting rampage through Memphis, Tennessee has been arrested, police say.

Authorities from the Memphis Police Department held a press conference early Thursday morning and confirmed that the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, allegedly killed at least four people and injured three others in a shooting spree that stretched to at least eight different crime scenes.

Memphis Police Department Chief C.J. Davis said there was an initial homicide reported to them at approximately 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“This was the initial homicide that this individual was responsible for,” Chief Davis said at a press conference regarding the shooting early Thursday morning. “At that time, we didn't know exactly who that individual was, but more information as the day went on, we were able to identify that suspect."

Two weapons were recovered at the scene of Kelly's arrest, according to the Memphis Police Department.

“I want to assure the public that we’re all working together to try to curb this senseless violence here,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records obtained by ABC News’ Memphis affiliate WATN-TV indicate that an arrest warrant was out for Kelly on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder before the shooting spree happened.

Memphis temporarily suspended the city’s mass transit service during the shooting.

“In lieu of the current danger announced by the Memphis Police Department regarding an active shooter in the Memphis area, MATA’s trolley and bus services are being suspended indefinitely,” read a statement on social media that was published by the Memphis Area Transit Authority. “MATA leaders are acting in an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its drivers and riders.”

“I can tell you one thing that I’m going to do. I’m going to pray,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. “We all owe them [law enforcement] a debt of gratitude.”

Multiple charges against Kelly are currently pending.

